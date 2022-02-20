Ultimate London Sightseeing Walking Tour

Briana Latrise’s altercation with Egypt Criss was a hot topic on social media. “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Briana LaTrise has had some heated moments on the show. However, her most controversial moment was the physical altercation between her and Egypt Criss. The two women fell out after Briana became critical of Sam Wright. Although Sam said his intentions for Egypt were pure, Briana and Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis had their doubts. In fact, they believed that Sam was using Egypt to advance his music career. Egypt wasn’t feeling the criticism. And she saw it as an unfair attack on Sam. At the height of the drama, Egypt and Briana had a heated conversation. It ended with Egypt punching Briana in the face. Security intervened before Briana could return the violence.

WORLD ・ 18 HOURS AGO