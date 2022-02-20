The Comedy Store London

Danny is a charming, successful plastic surgeon with one goal: get girls. But, once he meets the beautiful 23-year-old Palmer, everything changes. Determined to be with her, Danny fabricates a web of intricate lies, all centered around a fictional ex-wife. As Palmer becomes insistent on meeting his ex, Danny is left with no choice but to arrange a family vacation including his children. There’s only one problem: Danny doesn’t have an ex-wife or children. With his lies spinning out of control, Danny enlists his assistant and longtime friend, Katherine, to play the role of his crazy ex. But, of course, the vacation does not go as planned. Danny and Katherine quickly realize that their years of friendship have transformed into inexplicable feelings for one another. They’re falling in love.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO