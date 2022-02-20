LOVE TO SEA IT!

Looking to bounce back, hometown boy makes debut and more!. Winnipeg closed out their four game homestand with a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings won 5-3 at Arizona so that pushed the Jets seven points back of the final wild card spot in the West. The Jets head back to the drawing board playing another Alberta team in the Calgary Flames Monday afternoon. The Jets are 3-3-2 in afternoon games this season. The Jets came to Calgary on the back end of three game road trip in November and shut down the streaking Flames by a 4-2 score. Connor Hellebuyck played one of his best games of the season making 34 stops.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO