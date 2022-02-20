LOVE TO SEA IT!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can now make it nine straight wins for the Flames. But this one sure didn't come easy. After piling up goals during the first eight Ws - outscoring the opposition 37-13 - it was tougher to lit the lamp Saturday night against the expansion Seattle Kraken at the Scotiabank...

www.nhl.com

The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 5-1 Loss to Bruins

It’s usually the Colorado Avalanche handing out dominant beatdowns this season. The Boston Bruins turned the tables against the team with the NHL’s best record on Monday. The Bruins dominated every facet of the game, crushing the Avalanche 5-1. Four different players had multi-point games, and the Bruins outshot the Avalanche 45-29 to end Colorado’s seven-game road winning streak. David Pastrnak had a pair of goals for Boston, and Jeremy Swayman was sharp with 28 saves in the victory. It was just the second time in the last 33 games Colorado was held to just one goal. Here are three takeaways from Monday’s loss.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Takeaways From Oilers First Loss of Woodcroft’s Tenure Against the Wild

The Edmonton Oilers were looking for their sixth straight victory since Jay Woodcroft took over behind the bench, but their bid fell well short after a 7-3 trouncing at the hands of the Minnesota Wild. The team is playing a much different style of game and comes into this one with a certain confidence in themselves, which is something the team lacked five games ago.
NHL
NHL

MTL@TOR: What you need to know

MONTREAL - The Canadiens welcome fans back to the Bell Centre on Monday when the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs come to town. The Habs home arena will be open at 50% capacity, hosting its largest crowd since the team began playing games behind closed doors on Dec. 16 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
NHL
NHL

Tradin' Jabs with Luc Robitaille | The President Speaks

Hockey Hall of Famer and President of the LA Kings Luc Robitaille joined Jack Jablonski on Tradin' Jabs this week to discuss and assess all things Kings from hockey guru's point of view. Robitaille, who has spent over 28 years in the Kings Organization, spoke to Jablonski about the retooling phase, the importance of the veterans and what they mean to the team, his satisfaction with the Kings prospects and tons more!
NHL
NHL

Thomas' Five Storylines - WPG @ CGY

Looking to bounce back, hometown boy makes debut and more!. Winnipeg closed out their four game homestand with a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings won 5-3 at Arizona so that pushed the Jets seven points back of the final wild card spot in the West. The Jets head back to the drawing board playing another Alberta team in the Calgary Flames Monday afternoon. The Jets are 3-3-2 in afternoon games this season. The Jets came to Calgary on the back end of three game road trip in November and shut down the streaking Flames by a 4-2 score. Connor Hellebuyck played one of his best games of the season making 34 stops.
NHL
NHL

Three Thoughts: Stützle scores in latest battle against Lafreniere

The Ottawa Senators' weekend ended in defeat Sunday after they dropped a 2-1 decision to the New York Rangers. Tim Stützle went head-to-head with Alexis Lafreniere for the second time in his career while Filip Gustavsson made his first NHL start in more than two months, as Three Thoughts details.
NHL
NHL

Burns: Three Things we learned from defeating Edmonton

Tampa Bay's home contest Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers was a tricky proposition for the Lightning. The Bolts were playing their first game in eight days, the last time they took the ice coming February 15 in a 6-3 victory over the Devils in New Jersey. Also, Tampa Bay is competing in the organization's first outdoor game Saturday when it takes part in the NHL Stadium Series versus the Predators at Nashville's Nissan Stadium. There might have been a tendency to overlook the Oilers and ahead to that historic event.
NHL
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Canadiens

MONTREAL - Brandon Biro is expected to make his NHL debut for the Sabres tonight against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Biro, 23, was recalled from Rochester on Tuesday. He centered a line with Mark Jankowski and Rasmus Asplund during Buffalo's morning skate. Coverage on MSG begins at 7...
NHL
NHL

BUF@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens posted a 4-0 victory over the Sabres on Wednesday night at the Bell Centre, extending their winning streak to four games. Montreal opened the scoring just under seven minutes into the first period when Nick Suzuki jumped on a loose puck in the slot and beat goaltender Craig Anderson.
NHL
NHL

Rapid Recap: COL 5 | DET 2

The Colorado Avalanche sweep the season series against the Detroit Red Wings with a 5-2 victory on Wednesday. The Avalanche took off to an early lead with a goal from Gabriel Landeskog within the first couple minutes of the first period. Before the first frame concluded the Avalanche extended the lead with a backhanded goal from Tyson Jost.
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ CANUCKS

FLAMES (30-13-6) @ CANUCKS (24-22-6) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West/360 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (64) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (25) Canucks:. Points - J.T. Miller (53) Goals - Miller (18)
NHL
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Sharks

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (19-20-7) AT SAN JOSE SHARKS (22-22-6) 10:30 PM ET | SAP CENTER. The New York Islanders look to extend their point streak (2-0-1) to four games as they enter the California portion of their trip with the first stop against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. The...
NHL
NHL

GAME DAY | Canucks vs. Flames

Tonight the Canucks will celebrate Black History Month and our proud to work with the Black Business Association of BC (BBABC) to showcase local Black-owned businesses and organizations on the arena concourses. The Canucks are honoured to work with Jason Bempong, creative director of local clothing brand Sleepless Mindz, to...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flames May Be Forced To Choose Between Gaudreau & Tkachuk in Offseason

Right now, life is pretty good for the Calgary Flames. Not only are they atop the Pacific Division with a 30-13-6 record, but they are also on a 10-game winning streak, matching a franchise record. While things are going great right now, however, they might become stressful this offseason. Several...
NHL
Reuters

Islanders defeat Kraken behind Zach Parise's two goals

Zach Parise scored twice Tuesday night as the visiting New York Islanders cruised to a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken. Brock Nelson, Parise, Kyle Palmieri and Casey Cizikas all scored in the first two periods for the Islanders, who won for just the second time in six games. Parise’s...
NHL
theScore

Leafs prospect Amirov diagnosed with brain tumor

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumor, general manager Kyle Dubas announced in a statement Wednesday. "Rodion commenced the 2021-22 season with Salavat Ufa of the KHL but suffered an injury to open the season. During the course of his recovery from this injury, he developed some new, unrelated symptoms that required ongoing extensive investigations over the last few months," Dubas said.
HOCKEY
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Blues

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (15-25-10) will host Craig Berube's St. Louis Blues (29-14-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the first of two meetings this season between the...
NHL

