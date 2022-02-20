LOVE TO SEA IT!

It’s usually the Colorado Avalanche handing out dominant beatdowns this season. The Boston Bruins turned the tables against the team with the NHL’s best record on Monday. The Bruins dominated every facet of the game, crushing the Avalanche 5-1. Four different players had multi-point games, and the Bruins outshot the Avalanche 45-29 to end Colorado’s seven-game road winning streak. David Pastrnak had a pair of goals for Boston, and Jeremy Swayman was sharp with 28 saves in the victory. It was just the second time in the last 33 games Colorado was held to just one goal. Here are three takeaways from Monday’s loss.
