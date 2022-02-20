Storage company expands across state lines

Nathan Garber’s miniature business is growing a lot bigger. He started LeoN Holding Company in Kalispell a year ago as a full-service mini storage enterprise.

Now, LeoN Holding Company is expanding into Oklahoma, its second state. Garber plans to install hundreds of storage units over the next few years in Oklahoma, while maintaining a base of operations in Kalispell.

“We found a niche that’s just opened up to us,” said Garber.

Garber was working in construction when he made his foray into mini storage.

“I was very, very familiar with it,” he recalled, having utilized storage units as part of his construction business.

He saw the popularity of small storage facilities in the valley, so he decided to build one. The first facility led Garber to continue building, and before long, he was looking beyond Montana to find homes for his products.

“We build a bunch in the valley,” said Garber.

LeoN Holding Company builds, sells and manages the units. The company does not offer boat or RV storage.

“We do the whole scope,” Garber said.

But he added, “our business model is super simple.”

With the expansion into Oklahoma, Garber plans on adding a new office and hiring additional local staff.

He attributed the growing presence of mini storage units in the Flathead to the great migration of newcomers into the area. “It’s due largely to the massive influx of people,” he said.

“The Flathead Valley has got so many of them,” he noted. “There’s a lot of transition happening.”

Garber is cognizant of that trend as he operates LeoN Holding Company. In fact, part of the reason for his interest in Oklahoma came from a desire to keep the units from proliferating too much in Montana. Garber wants the company’s growth to happen in the most conscientious way possible.

“We’re grateful to the community we live in,” he stressed.

That’s also part of the reason why Garber has pursued numerous philanthropic efforts through his fledgling company.

LeoN Holding Company has contributed generously to local nonprofits, like the Boys and Girls Club of Glacier Country, Habitat for Humanity and Veterans Community Response. Leon Holding Company will be the presenting sponsor for DREAM Adaptive Recreation’s Shred-a-thon on Saturday, March 26.

The annual fundraiser raises money for DREAM Adaptive Recreation to provide year-round outdoor activity options for people with disabilities. During the event, participants ski or hike as many vertical feet as they can from the time the lifts open until last chair in order to rack up donations for the organization.

Garber said LeoN Holding Company created its own sponsorship tier for the event, because “we’re just really excited to have a vehicle that can make a positive impact.”

Garber is hopeful the example his company sets will motivate others to give the resources they can to support the community.

“I’m hoping they will be inspired,” Garber said of other business leaders in the area. “There could be a whole lot more given.”

LeoN Holding Company can be reached at 406-212-3283.

Reporter Bret Anne Serbin may be reached at 406-758-4459 or bserbin@dailyinterlake.com.