Cathay Pacific rival Greater Bay Airlines announced on Monday it had been granted a license by the Hong Kong Air Transport Licensing Authority (ATLA). This will allow it to operate scheduled air services between Hong Kong and as many as 104 routes to mainland China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and other destinations in the Asia-Pacific region. While this clears the way for the startup to soon commence regular commercial services, air travel and demand in Hong Kong remain deeply suppressed.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO