Germany's Friedrich defends four-man gold

Eve Muirhead claimed the Olympic title at the fourth time of asking after steering Great Britain to an emphatic 10-3 win over Japan in Beijing.Here the PA news agency takes a look back at how Muirhead has fared across her four campaigns on Olympic ice.Vancouver 2010Muirhead was just 19 years old when she made her Olympic bow in Vancouver – and she was overwhelmed by the experience. Her team won just three out of nine round-robin matches and were knocked out of the competition.Sochi 2014Fresh from winning her first world crown the previous year, Muirhead led her team to Sochi...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO