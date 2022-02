A new report has leaked a new villain coming to The Witcher with Season 3. The Witcher Season 3 is poised to begin filming soon, which means we should be hearing about new characters and castings soon. Before this happens though, Redandian Intelligence has reportedly gotten their hands on some auditioning tapes that reveal yet another person is hunting down Ciri, and it's none other than The Professor. For now, it remains to be seen how prominent the character will be in the new season, but fans of the books and games will need no introduction to the villain.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO