NHL

Canucks' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Exits Saturday's game

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Ekman-Larsson appeared to suffer a lower-body injury in the third period of Saturday's game versus the Ducks, Iain MacIntyre...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Ruled out Wednesday

MacKinnon was ruled out of Wednesday's game against Detroit due to a lower-body injury, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon has averaged 20:42 of ice time -- 3:22 during the power play -- and tallied five points over the last five games. J.T. Compher is likely to see an expanded role in MacKinnon's absence. The 26-year-old's status will be updated once a timeline for recovery is released.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Likely to play Thursday

Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to play Thursday versus the Maple Leafs, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Zuccarello missed Tuesday's game versus the Senators due to the injury, but it doesn't sound like a long-term issue. Fantasy managers will want to double-check on Zuccarello's status ahead of Thursday's contest. If he is able to return, he'll likely play on the top line with power-play time.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Dealing with personal matter

Backstrom was excused from practice Tuesday due to a personal issue, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. The team didn't provide any sort of update regarding Bcakstrom's availability against the Rangers on Thursday, so for now he should probably be considered questionable at best. The veteran center has been struggling of late with just one goal and zero assists in his last five contests while putting just eight shots on net. If Backstrom does miss any significant time, Lars Eller should be expected to replace him on the second line.
NHL
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Out at least four weeks

The Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that Nurkic will miss at least four weeks due to left foot plantar fasciitis. Nurkic's expected absence through the end of March is a major blow to the Trail Blazers, who currently occupy the last play-in spot in the Western Conference. During Portland's four-game winning streak leading into the All-Star break, Nurkic had been playing his best basketball of the season, posting averages of 21.5 points, 14.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 32.5 minutes per contest during that stretch. While Nurkic is sidelined, Trendon Watford -- who was recently upgraded from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract -- and 10-day signee Drew Eubanks are expected to cover most of the minutes at center. Portland may also look to the open market to add depth in the frontcourt.
NBA

