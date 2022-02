Being the very best in the world of sports requires a level of sacrifice that is very difficult for players to make. Often, this leads to some of the very best players becoming solely focused on furthering their careers and not using the massive platform they have. This is one thing that LeBron James cannot be accused of though, the King has been quite conscious about the issues facing various communities and has often spoken out in support of them.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO