Walton, KWC women roll Trevecca

Tahlia Walton scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds, the Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team forced 25 turnovers and the Panthers rolled to a 73-49 victory over Trevecca Nazarene on Saturday in Nashville.

Walton scored 13 points in the second quarter alone, leading Wesleyan to a commanding 42-20 lead at intermission. For the game, she made 8-of-11 shots from the floor, 1-of-2 from 3-point range and 5-of-6 at the free-throw line in 16 minutes of work.

Cali Nolot added 14 points and swiped five steals for the Panthers (16-9, 13-6 in G-MAC), who claimed a 33-12 advantage in points off turnovers. Wesleyan limited Trevecca to 32.7% shooting from the field and 6-of-22 from beyond the arc (27.3%).

KWC also finished with the edge in rebounding (40-29), points in the paint (42-16) and bench production (40-10).

The Panthers shot 44.4% from the field, including 6-of-22 from long distance (27.3%), and converted 11-of-15 free throws (73.3%) with 18 turnovers leading to 12 points.

Keeley Carter finished with 15 points to pace the Trojans (4-20, 3-15).

The win was the second in a row for KWC, which returns to action Thursday with a home matchup against Lake Erie. The Panthers close out the regular season on Feb. 26 when they host Ursuline.

Wesleyan is positioned third in the G-MAC standings for the upcoming conference tournament.

KENTUCKY WESLEYAN16 26 17 14 — 73

TREVECCA NAZARENE10 10 12 17 — 49

Kentucky Wesleyan (73) — Walton 22, Nolot 14, Hoosier 9, Edmonds 5, Leis 5 Richardson 5, Johnson 4, Conley 3, Adams 2, Barga 2, McDonald 2.

Trevecca Nazarene (49) — Carter 15, Baird 9, Palmer 6, Carmichel 5, McFarlin 4, Liu 3, Petty 3, Lockard 2, Tate 2.