Walton, KWC women roll Trevecca

By JOSEPH RUSSELL Messenger-Inquirer
 4 days ago

Tahlia Walton scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds, the Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team forced 25 turnovers and the Panthers rolled to a 73-49 victory over Trevecca Nazarene on Saturday in Nashville.

Walton scored 13 points in the second quarter alone, leading Wesleyan to a commanding 42-20 lead at intermission. For the game, she made 8-of-11 shots from the floor, 1-of-2 from 3-point range and 5-of-6 at the free-throw line in 16 minutes of work.

Cali Nolot added 14 points and swiped five steals for the Panthers (16-9, 13-6 in G-MAC), who claimed a 33-12 advantage in points off turnovers. Wesleyan limited Trevecca to 32.7% shooting from the field and 6-of-22 from beyond the arc (27.3%).

KWC also finished with the edge in rebounding (40-29), points in the paint (42-16) and bench production (40-10).

The Panthers shot 44.4% from the field, including 6-of-22 from long distance (27.3%), and converted 11-of-15 free throws (73.3%) with 18 turnovers leading to 12 points.

Keeley Carter finished with 15 points to pace the Trojans (4-20, 3-15).

The win was the second in a row for KWC, which returns to action Thursday with a home matchup against Lake Erie. The Panthers close out the regular season on Feb. 26 when they host Ursuline.

Wesleyan is positioned third in the G-MAC standings for the upcoming conference tournament.

KENTUCKY WESLEYAN16 26 17 14 — 73

TREVECCA NAZARENE10 10 12 17 — 49

Kentucky Wesleyan (73) — Walton 22, Nolot 14, Hoosier 9, Edmonds 5, Leis 5 Richardson 5, Johnson 4, Conley 3, Adams 2, Barga 2, McDonald 2.

Trevecca Nazarene (49) — Carter 15, Baird 9, Palmer 6, Carmichel 5, McFarlin 4, Liu 3, Petty 3, Lockard 2, Tate 2.

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

E-Gals hold off Daviess

The Apollo High School girls basketball team built a double-digit lead early in the second half and held off Daviess County for a 51-44 victory in the first round of the 9th District Tournament Monday night at DCHS. With the win, the E-Gals (14-15) will advance to face Owensboro Catholic...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Muhlenberg beats McLean in girls 10th

Muhlenberg County beat McLean County 42-37 in the girls 10th District Tournament on Monday at Greenville. Brooklyn Stewart scored 18 points to lead Muhlenberg County (10-15). The Lady Mustangs will face Ohio County in the 10th District championship game on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Muhlenberg County High School. Both...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Hornets top Breck in district tourney

Kaleb Keown scored a game-high 24 points as the Hancock County boys basketball team took a 71-58 win over Breckinridge County in the first round of the 11th District Tournament on Tuesday in Harned. Devyn Powers finished with 18 points for Hancock County (14-15), and Evan Ferry added 11 points.
BASKETBALL
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Hopkins did what UK needed in close win

Kentucky found another fill-in hero off the bench in a little-used freshman who had a lot of promise early in the season. But the Wildcats definitely showed how much of a difference having their lead guards healthy could make against a stingy LSU defense. The Tigers’ press caused problems to...
LEXINGTON, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

10th District title game postponed

The 10th District Tournament championship game between the Muhlenberg County and Ohio County girls basketball teams scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed due to inclement weather. The Lady Mustangs (10-15) and Lady Eagles (16-13) will now square off at 6 p.m. Friday at Muhlenberg County High School.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Montana State women roll into Cat-Griz with blowout win at Portland State

Portland State served as a good omen for Montana State the first time they faced off this season. The Bobcats hope they follow up another win over PSU the same way. MSU beat the Vikings 82-57 on Monday night at the Viking Pavilion in Portland, Oregon. The win moved the Bobcats (18-10, 13-4 Big Sky) into a tie for first place in the conference with Idaho State five days before this season’s second rivalry matchup with Montana.
PORTLAND, OR
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Cole rallies No. 21 UConn past No. 8 Villanova late

HARTFORD, Conn. — R.J. Cole hit a driving floater with 5.9 seconds left and then took a charge at the other end of the court to rally No. 21 UConn to a 71-69 win over No. 8 Villanova on Tuesday night. Adama Sanogo scored 20 points and Tyler Polley...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Cougars win final four regular season games

The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team finished the 2021-22 regular season with an 18-9 record. The Cougars are ranked 4th in the 3rd Region in RPI and 8th in the state in defensive average, giving up only 49.1 points per game. McLean County hosted the Butler County...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Still shorthanded, Kentucky finds way to victory over LSU

For the second straight game, a shorthanded Kentucky team survived a double-digit first half deficit to earn a victory as they defeated LSU 71-66 at Rupp Arena on Wednesday. The win improved Kentucky to 23-5 overall, 12-3 in Southeastern Conference play, 17-0 at Rupp Arena and allowed them to avoid a season sweep at the hands of the Tigers.
KENTUCKY STATE
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Lady Cougars suffer losses to end season

The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team ended the 2021-22 regular season with a couple tough losses. The Lady Cougars fell 69-30 at Henderson County on Feb. 15. McLean County lost 49-28 at home against Union County on Feb. 18. The Lady Cougars fell behind early at Henderson...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

No. 11 Providence outlasts Xavier 99-92 in triple overtime

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Jared Bynum had 27 points, including a key 3-pointer, to help 11th-ranked Providence hold off Xavier 99-92 in triple overtime Wednesday night. A.J. Reeves added 16 points and Al Durham had 13 to help the first-place Friars (23-3, 13-3 Big East) win their second consecutive overtime game. They are 3-0 in OT this season, and it’s the first time in school history Providence has won 13 games in the Big East.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Lady Aces, E-Gals to meet for 9th District crown

Apollo and Owensboro Catholic high schools will compete for the girls 9th District Tournament championship Thursday night at Daviess County High School. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Apollo (14-15) advanced with a 51-44 win over Daviess County on Monday, while Catholic (24-9) moved on with a 58-31 victory against...
OWENSBORO, KY
WTRF- 7News

Tingle Sets NCAA D2 Record as West Liberty Women Roll

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – Audrey Tingle set an NCAA Division II single-season record with her fifth double-double and the West Liberty University women blew past the century mark here Wednesday night in a 112-78 rout of Notre Dame (Ohio) inside the ASRC.     Coach Kyle Cooper’s Hilltoppers (19-8, 14-7) tied a school record with an […]
WEST LIBERTY, WV
