KWC tops Trojans in wire-to-wire win

The Panthers jumped out to an early start Saturday and didn’t look back.

Ben Sisson scored 16 points and led four players in double figures, as the Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball team scored the first 12 points of the game on the way to claiming a wire-to-wire 70-50 victory over Trevecca Nazarene at the Sportscenter.

Sisson connected on 7-of-9 shots from the field while also adding four rebounds and a pair of assists.

Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper, who’s been stressing the need for more inside production in recent outings, credited his squad for getting the ball to Sisson.

“It was a whole team that rallied that dynamic,” Cooper said. “... He just hasn’t been involved enough. That’s totally 110% my fault.

“Our field-goal percentage is immensely better when we have an interior presence. Our guys were paying attention to that output today.”

Jordan Roland, who added 13 points, made four 3-pointers in the first 6:11 to help KWC build an 18-5 lead.

“Jordan Roland did a great job of getting us going,” Cooper said. “I think he hit four 3s right off the bat. Jordan, collectively, for the rest of the game, it wasn’t his best, but he’s so explosive as a scorer that it was good to see him get us going.”

The Trojans (5-21, 2-17) trimmed their deficit to 31-24 on Josh Price’s layup with 5:03 left in the first half, but Wesleyan closed on a 9-0 run for a 16-point lead at intermission. Trevecca got no closer than 18 points for the remainder of the game.

“We’ve been on the other side of that so many times in terms of trying to fight and claw ourselves back into the game,” Cooper said of Trevecca’s push before halftime. “I was hopeful that we were going to play with tremendous respect until the buzzer sounded. I don’t think we did that as well as I would’ve liked, but nonetheless, I’m happy for our guys.”

Wyatt Battaile and Antonio Thomas added 11 points apiece for the Panthers, who shot 41.7% from the floor, 11-of-33 from 3-point range (33.3%) and 9-of-13 at the free-throw line (69.2%) with only four turnovers. Battaile, Roland and Jamil Wilson recorded six rebounds apiece, with Battaile also dishing five assists.

Calvin Walker scored 13 points, and Price and Brendan Newton had 11 points apiece for Trevecca, which shot only 31.7% from the field, 8-of-30 from long range (26.7%) and 2-of-8 at the foul line (25%) with seven turnovers.

Despite being outrebounded 42-41, KWC finished with a 13-0 advantage in second-chance points, as well as a 13-3 lead in fastbreak production.

Cooper considered it another solid performance by his team, which closes the season at home Thursday against Lake Erie.

“We’ve won three of four,” Cooper said. “Our guys have worked hard all year. I think everyone’s done their job very well. We’ve come up short in some games, yeah, but if you look at our personnel — you go right down the line, and everyone’s done their job and done what’s expected of them.

“I’m happy for them, and I’d like to get a win on Thursday night to send Wyatt and Jamil and (Nathan) Boyle out on a good note.”

TREVECCA NAZARENE24 26 — 50

KENTUCKY WESLEYAN40 30 — 70

Trevecca Nazarene (50) — Sisson 16, Roland 13, Battaile 11, Thomas 11, Boyle 9, Wilson 6, Boyd 1.

Kentucky Wesleyan (70) — Walker 13, Price 12, Newton 12, Williams 6, Hutcheson 2, Rogers 2, Smallwood 2, Howard 1.