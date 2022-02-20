ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

KWC tops Trojans in wire-to-wire win

By JOSEPH RUSSELL Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u2lKi_0eJqjdh400

The Panthers jumped out to an early start Saturday and didn’t look back.

Ben Sisson scored 16 points and led four players in double figures, as the Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball team scored the first 12 points of the game on the way to claiming a wire-to-wire 70-50 victory over Trevecca Nazarene at the Sportscenter.

Sisson connected on 7-of-9 shots from the field while also adding four rebounds and a pair of assists.

Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper, who’s been stressing the need for more inside production in recent outings, credited his squad for getting the ball to Sisson.

“It was a whole team that rallied that dynamic,” Cooper said. “... He just hasn’t been involved enough. That’s totally 110% my fault.

“Our field-goal percentage is immensely better when we have an interior presence. Our guys were paying attention to that output today.”

Jordan Roland, who added 13 points, made four 3-pointers in the first 6:11 to help KWC build an 18-5 lead.

“Jordan Roland did a great job of getting us going,” Cooper said. “I think he hit four 3s right off the bat. Jordan, collectively, for the rest of the game, it wasn’t his best, but he’s so explosive as a scorer that it was good to see him get us going.”

The Trojans (5-21, 2-17) trimmed their deficit to 31-24 on Josh Price’s layup with 5:03 left in the first half, but Wesleyan closed on a 9-0 run for a 16-point lead at intermission. Trevecca got no closer than 18 points for the remainder of the game.

“We’ve been on the other side of that so many times in terms of trying to fight and claw ourselves back into the game,” Cooper said of Trevecca’s push before halftime. “I was hopeful that we were going to play with tremendous respect until the buzzer sounded. I don’t think we did that as well as I would’ve liked, but nonetheless, I’m happy for our guys.”

Wyatt Battaile and Antonio Thomas added 11 points apiece for the Panthers, who shot 41.7% from the floor, 11-of-33 from 3-point range (33.3%) and 9-of-13 at the free-throw line (69.2%) with only four turnovers. Battaile, Roland and Jamil Wilson recorded six rebounds apiece, with Battaile also dishing five assists.

Calvin Walker scored 13 points, and Price and Brendan Newton had 11 points apiece for Trevecca, which shot only 31.7% from the field, 8-of-30 from long range (26.7%) and 2-of-8 at the foul line (25%) with seven turnovers.

Despite being outrebounded 42-41, KWC finished with a 13-0 advantage in second-chance points, as well as a 13-3 lead in fastbreak production.

Cooper considered it another solid performance by his team, which closes the season at home Thursday against Lake Erie.

“We’ve won three of four,” Cooper said. “Our guys have worked hard all year. I think everyone’s done their job very well. We’ve come up short in some games, yeah, but if you look at our personnel — you go right down the line, and everyone’s done their job and done what’s expected of them.

“I’m happy for them, and I’d like to get a win on Thursday night to send Wyatt and Jamil and (Nathan) Boyle out on a good note.”

TREVECCA NAZARENE24 26 — 50

KENTUCKY WESLEYAN40 30 — 70

Trevecca Nazarene (50) — Sisson 16, Roland 13, Battaile 11, Thomas 11, Boyle 9, Wilson 6, Boyd 1.

Kentucky Wesleyan (70) — Walker 13, Price 12, Newton 12, Williams 6, Hutcheson 2, Rogers 2, Smallwood 2, Howard 1.

Comments / 0

Related
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

E-Gals hold off Daviess

The Apollo High School girls basketball team built a double-digit lead early in the second half and held off Daviess County for a 51-44 victory in the first round of the 9th District Tournament Monday night at DCHS. With the win, the E-Gals (14-15) will advance to face Owensboro Catholic...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

10th District title game postponed

The 10th District Tournament championship game between the Muhlenberg County and Ohio County girls basketball teams scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed due to inclement weather. The Lady Mustangs (10-15) and Lady Eagles (16-13) will now square off at 6 p.m. Friday at Muhlenberg County High School.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Muhlenberg beats McLean in girls 10th

Muhlenberg County beat McLean County 42-37 in the girls 10th District Tournament on Monday at Greenville. Brooklyn Stewart scored 18 points to lead Muhlenberg County (10-15). The Lady Mustangs will face Ohio County in the 10th District championship game on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Muhlenberg County High School. Both...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamil Wilson
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Cougars win final four regular season games

The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team finished the 2021-22 regular season with an 18-9 record. The Cougars are ranked 4th in the 3rd Region in RPI and 8th in the state in defensive average, giving up only 49.1 points per game. McLean County hosted the Butler County...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Still shorthanded, Kentucky finds way to victory over LSU

For the second straight game, a shorthanded Kentucky team survived a double-digit first half deficit to earn a victory as they defeated LSU 71-66 at Rupp Arena on Wednesday. The win improved Kentucky to 23-5 overall, 12-3 in Southeastern Conference play, 17-0 at Rupp Arena and allowed them to avoid a season sweep at the hands of the Tigers.
KENTUCKY STATE
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Griffith powers Aces past Panthers

Brian Griffith scored a game-high 23 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, as Owensboro Catholic pulled away late for a 57-40 victory against Daviess County in the first round of the boys 9th District Tournament on Wednesday at DCHS. With the win, the Aces (17-11) advance to play Owensboro...
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wire To Wire#Kwc#Panthers#Wesleyan
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Lady Cougars suffer losses to end season

The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team ended the 2021-22 regular season with a couple tough losses. The Lady Cougars fell 69-30 at Henderson County on Feb. 15. McLean County lost 49-28 at home against Union County on Feb. 18. The Lady Cougars fell behind early at Henderson...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Life in the Red: Huskers continue offering transfer portal pass-rushers

Nebraska's pursuit of pass-rushing help in the NCAA transfer portal kicked into another gear — at least publicly — on Wednesday. The Huskers recently cracked the top five for TCU edge rusher Ochaun Mathis — NU is up against Texas, USC, Penn State and Ole Miss — but he's certainly not the only player they think can help.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Lady Aces, E-Gals to meet for 9th District crown

Apollo and Owensboro Catholic high schools will compete for the girls 9th District Tournament championship Thursday night at Daviess County High School. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Apollo (14-15) advanced with a 51-44 win over Daviess County on Monday, while Catholic (24-9) moved on with a 58-31 victory against...
OWENSBORO, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
3K+
Followers
219
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy