Western wins 7th straight game

Western Kentucky’s Jamarion Sharp dunks the ball while being defended by Old Dominion’s Kalu Ezikpe (22) during Saturday’s college basketball game at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green. Photo provided by Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics

BOWLING GREEN — Western Kentucky continues to roll.

Dayvion McKnight scored a game-best 23 points and the Hilltoppers overcame a cold-shooting second half to turn back visiting Old Dominion 73-64 on Saturday night before more than 5,000 fans in E.A. Diddle Arena.

WKU (17-11, 9-6 Conference USA) will take a seven-game winning streak into next week’s C-USA showdown at ‘100 Miles of Hate’ rival Middle Tennessee, which leads the league’s East division.

“I’m awfully proud of our basketball team,” said Western head coach Rick Stansbury, whose team was playing its fifth game in 10 days. “We weren’t going to let fatigue be an excuse for us to lose this game — we showed a lot of heart down the stretch and did what we needed to do to win the game.

“This was a tough, hard-fought game and we just hung in there together at the end of the game and found a way to get it done against a very tough opponent.”

After building a 14-point halftime lead, the Hilltoppers went on an 11-2 run early in the second half to extend their lead to 20 points.

Western still led by 17 after two free throws from McKnight at 8:58, but Old Dominion stitched together a 13-2 run over the next five minutes to pull within 63-57 with 3:02 to play.

The Hilltoppers answered by scoring nine of the next 12 points to rebuild their lead to 10 with just under a minute to play. ODU never got closer than seven the rest of the way.

WKU dominated the first half behind the play of McKnight, a 6-foot-1 sophomore guard who produced 17 points and five rebounds.

The Hilltoppers scored 12 of the game’s first 14 points and pushed their lead to 20-8 on a 3-pointer by Camron Justice.

Old Dominion got a 3-pointer from Charles Smith at 6:22 to draw within 29-25, but the irrepressible McKnight scored nine points in a half-closing 15-5 spurt that provided the Toppers a 44-30 advantage at intermission.

In addition to the production of McKnight, who also grabbed seven rebounds, WKU got 13 points from Justice, 11 points and nine rebounds from Josh Anderson, 11 points from Luke Frampton, and eight points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks from 7-5 center Jamarion Sharp, who fouled out with 6:31 to play.

Jairus Hamilton scored seven points before suffering a knee injury with just under four minutes remaining in the first half. Hamilton did not return to the game.

WKU shot 25% in the second half, making just 1-of-15 shots from 3-point range (7%). For the game, the Tops shot 39%, 26% from deep, made 17-of-22 free throws (82%), and won the rebounding battle (40-38).

Old Dominion (10-17, 5-9 C-USA) got 20 points from Jaylin Hunter, who was 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.

The Monarchs shot 40% from the floor, including 35% from distance, and made 6-of-8 free throws.

“We didn’t do a whole lot of what we talked about (coming into the game,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones, who starred at Apollo High School in the late 1970s. “(Western) made shots in the first half and played with a lot of energy.

“We played better defense in the latter part of the second half and had some opportunities, but it was to no avail — we had some opportunities at the end but we couldn’t convert.”

The victory completed a regular-season sweep of the Monarchs by the Hilltoppers, who posted a 77-60 victory over ODU on Feb. 5, in Norfolk, Va.