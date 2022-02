When you ask a question and get too many different answers, it means something’s wrong. In the case of “inflation” there are at least two dozen “official” answers – price-change indexes created, sponsored and used by government policy-makers – which differ from each other over a range of more than 2 to 1 in magnitude. What is presented to the public every month as a simple, unitary Fact – the “headline number” that flashes across the ticker-signs in Times Square, and crawls under the newscasters on CNBC and Bloomberg TV and the rest – is just one of many data-points, and is generally considered the least reliable of all of them.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO