Student leaders have called for the £150 council tax rebate designed to help with the cost of living to be extended to students.The president of the National Union of Students (NUS) Scotland said he was “utterly stunned” that students will not be able to access the money if they are exempt from council tax.Finance Secretary Kate Forbes set out the plan for a £150 payment or discount on council tax bills for most households on Thursday.She admitted it is an “imperfect scheme” but said it will ensure families receive help sooner rather than later.Anti-poverty charities said it does not include...

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO