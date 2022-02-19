TWU STUNT CONTINUES TO SHINE IN JUMPS AND TUMBLING AT DBU TOURNAMENT

Healthy-food restaurant plans to expand to 15 additional DFW locations. February 21, 2022 – CRISP & GREEN, a Minnesota-based fast casual restaurant offering made-from-scratch healthy fare, is opening its third Dallas area location this spring at 2901 Ridge Rd, Rockwall, TX 75032. “We have experienced amazing support from the...
Longtime Denton Record-Chronicle Publisher Emeritus Fred Patterson was remembered by friends and family as a man with two careers. He built a reputation in Denton as an advertising salesman and newspaper publisher. His legacy, though, will also be as a man whose support for the arts, history and economic growth helped plant the seeds that helped Denton bloom into a cosmopolitan county seat proud of its distinctions from Dallas and Fort Worth.
