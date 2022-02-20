Weekly Roadwork Roundup - February 21, 2022

(February 20, 2022) The following roadway projects may impact traffic this coming week. All of the projects listed below will be completed within two weeks (weather permitting) unless otherwise noted.

Weekly Roadwork Roundup:

Restriping Work: will require daily lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. (weather permitting)

Legacy Dr from Panther Creek Pkwy to Main St (PDF)

New Pavement Repairs

Camelot Dr between Kathryn Dr and Lancelot Rd (Kings Ridge Addition Neighborhood) (PDF)

Westbound Ohio Dr between Ingleside Dr and Hillcrest Rd (PDF)

Southbound Hillcrest Rd between Mallory Dr and Ashmont Dr (PDF)

Ongoing Pavement Repairs