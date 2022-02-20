ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekly Roadwork Roundup - February 21, 2022

 4 days ago

(February 20, 2022) The following roadway projects may impact traffic this coming week. All of the projects listed below will be completed within two weeks (weather permitting) unless otherwise noted.

Weekly Roadwork Roundup:

Restriping Work: will require daily lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. (weather permitting)

  • Legacy Dr from Panther Creek Pkwy to Main St (PDF)

New Pavement Repairs

  • Camelot Dr between Kathryn Dr and Lancelot Rd (Kings Ridge Addition Neighborhood) (PDF)
  • Westbound Ohio Dr between Ingleside Dr and Hillcrest Rd (PDF)
  • Southbound Hillcrest Rd between Mallory Dr and Ashmont Dr (PDF)

Ongoing Pavement Repairs

  • 11601 Westlawn Ln (Griffin Parc) (PDF)
  • 10409 Napa Valley Dr (Preston Vineyards ) (PDF)
  • 915 Burnswick Isles Way (Frisco Lakes) (PDF)

Frisco was the fastest-growing city in the United States in 2017, and also the fastest-growing city in the nation from 2000 to 2009. In the late 1990s, the northern DFW suburban development tide hit the northern border of Plano and spilled into Frisco, sparking rapid growth into the 2000s. Like many of the cities in the northern suburbs of Dallas, Frisco serves as a bedroom community for professionals who work in DFW. Since 2003, Frisco has received the designation Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation.

