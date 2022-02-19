ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Huskies Get More Mid-Distance Work At JDL DMR Invite

gohuskies.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE -- One day after posting the No. 3 DMR time in the NCAA this season, all four legs of the women's relay were back in action today in individual events at the JDL DMR Invitational in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Madison Heisterman, Anna Gibson,...

gohuskies.com

