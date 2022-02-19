Huskies Get More Mid-Distance Work At JDL DMR Invite

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY, Va. (WSET) — Sophomore Josiah Hardy (Ashburn) scored a career-high 19 points, adding a game-high nine rebounds, to lead Hampden-Sydney College to an 86-71 first-round victory past Shenandoah University in the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Men's Basketball Tournament on Monday night at S. Douglas Fleet Gymnasium. Sophomore Adam Brazil (Mooresville, NC) added 17 points for the #7 seed Tigers (14-10), who led 44-34 at halftime while advancing to play #2 seed Guilford (NC) College in the quarterfinals on Thursday, February 24, at 6 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center. Jaylen Williams posted game-highs of 22 points, 11 assists and five steals for the #10 seed Hornets (4-22).
