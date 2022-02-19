Huskies Get More Mid-Distance Work At JDL DMR Invite

RALEIGH, N.C. -- With a healthy lead in the fourth, the seniors were subbed in, each to then be subbed out individually to standing ovations. On a special night, not only were the seniors were recognized, but they also clenched the one seed for the ACC Tournament and the first ACC regular season championship in over 30 years. Not only that, but they did it in fashion, scoring the most points against an ACC opponent with the 95-53 win over Syracuse.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO