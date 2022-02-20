ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neal takes two top-10 finishes at state meet

By JOSEPH RUSSELL Messenger-Inquirer
 4 days ago

Owensboro High School senior Paige Neal recorded a pair of top-10 finishes to lead the Lady Devils at the KHSAA Swimming & Diving Championships on Saturday at the University of Kentucky’s Lancaster Aquatics Center in Lexington.

Neal placed ninth in the 50-yard freestyle, winning the consolation final in 24.58. She also earned 10th place — second place in the consolation final — in the 100 free with a time of 53.52.

Behind Neak’s production, OHS finished 28th overall in the team competition with 16 points.

In preliminary action, Neal teamed with freshman Whitley Ford, eighth-grader Lucy Whitaker and senior Abby Warren to finish 32nd in the 400 freestyle relay. Ford, Neal, freshman Zoie Sowders and Warren finished 34th in the 200 medley.

The top 16 finishers in each event advance to compete in the finals, with two alternates.

Individually, Warren placed 23rd in the 100 breaststroke prelims and 27th in the 50 free.

Daviess County junior Ella Johnson earned 25th in the 100 butterfly prelims. She also teamed with DC sophomore Nya Hammons, senior Avery Krahwinkel and junior Kaydeon Mattingly to finish 25th in the 400 freestyle relay and 30th in the 200 medley relay.

Muhlenberg County’s relay team of junior Maddie Bruce, senior Kilee Gates, freshman Tinley Gettings and senior Baker Hardison was 39th in the 400 freestyle prelims.

Sacred Heart Academy captured the overall team state title with 347 points, followed by Assumption (183), Lafayette (166), Lexington Catholic (152) and Elizabethtown (139). Of Region 2 teams, South Warren was 16th (38 points), and Bowling Green was 30th (14 points).

