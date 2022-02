Time's up for a CBS favorite newsmagazine's spinoff plans. Paramount+ has reportedly canceled 60 Minutes Plus, the spinoff series for one of its most iconic shows on CBS, 60 Minutes. The streamer has been home to 60 Minutes Plus since March of 2021 but according to a report by Variety, the streaming companion to the CBS broadcast series was canceled abruptly last month.

TV SERIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO