OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — When Andrew Hopkins came to Auburn University about 15 years ago to study zoology, he thought he wanted to work with big cats. “I’ve always had an interest in working with big cats, but Auburn doesn’t have an opportunity to work with big cats, so I took the next best thing I could get, which was raptors,” said Hopkins, who grew up in Athens, Ala. “Then I just really fell in love with raptors while I was out there.”

AUBURN, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO