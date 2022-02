DAVIDSON — In its first state playoff game since a regional semifinal appearance to end the 2019-20 season, the East Burke girls basketball team came up a little bit short. The Lady Cavaliers, the No. 18 seed in the NCHSAA 2A West bracket, dropped Tuesday night’s opening-round game at No. 15 Community School of Davidson, 64-52, in a contest that marked EB’s return to the postseason after an absence during last year’s abbreviated tournament.

DAVIDSON, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO