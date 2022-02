MADISON — A subdistrict with the four remaining teams holding a combined record of 78-12 heading into the semifinals was bound to have tension. Throw in that each semifinal has a team likely to make a district final regardless of results against a team that needs to win to keep their season alive and you’ve got an atmosphere fit for the new gym at Madison High School on Tuesday night.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO