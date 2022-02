Last week I had so much fun talking about dirt, I though I'd dig a little deeper into the subject with some microbe info. I used to get some reprieve from the cold, wintry weather when I thought it was killing bugs that were killing my garden. But in recent years, I've learned from a few entomologists the bugs might be faring better than I am. Now I can only look out the window and hope for spring. That and start some plants inside to give them a head start when it does warm up.

