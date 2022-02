The new Apple TV+ series Severance puts forward a novel solution to the issue of work-life balance. Granted, it’s a bit drastic: a brain implant which separates your memories, meaning that your work self has no concept of your home self. But think of the possibilities! You can spend productive days in the office without stewing over the row you had with your partner or trying to reorganise that Post Office delivery. Then go home at the end of each day free from work stress, with no recollection of your awful boss or the project that needs to be completed by Monday. Sounds perfect, right?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO