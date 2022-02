Some pronounce is punch-key. Others pronounce it poonch-kee. But no matter how you say it, Paczki Day is widely celebrated here in Michigan and it's on its way. Paczki Day, or Fat Tuesday, has strong ties here in Michigan and is part of the reason why the deep-fried confections are so popular in the Mitten State.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO