ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turlock, CA

Police: Turlock Shooting Suspect Targeted 1, Shot 6 Bystanders After Bar Fight

By Madisen Keavy
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fHasG_0eJqbtHm00

TURLOCK (CBS13) – Seven people were shot outside a Turlock bar Saturday morning after a suspect targeted one person and shot six bystanders at closing time. The suspect is not in custody, according to a Turlock Police Department spokesperson.

At around 2 a.m., on South First Street, a Turlock Police officer was on downtown patrol a block away from a row of bars when he heard gunshots. Several 911 calls followed with reports of a shooting outside of a local bar, La Cantina.

The suspect’s car, identified by Turlock Police as a white newer model Mercedes Benz sedan, drove past the Turlock officer as it sped away from the scene. With 7 gunshot victims, the officer went to South First Street to begin first-aid for victims. All of them had non-life-threatening injuries, some grazed in the shooting, and others that required more serious attention to control bleeding, according to a Turlock Police spokesperson.

“With seven gunshot victims, having the police officers on scene within seconds, they were able to triage the very serious cases from the minor cases. There were some cases that were just graze wounds. They were able to direct in medical resources, our fire department, AMR, and get them to the people that truly need help, quickly,” Special Operations Lieutenant Neil Cervenka told CBS3.

The suspected shooter is described by Turlock PD as a “heavy-set Hispanic male between 25 to 30 years of age. Video of the incident shows his hairstyle was unique in that the sides of his head appeared to be shaved and he had what appeared to be a short ponytail. He was described as wearing a white sweatshirt and blue jeans,” reported the Turlock Police Department.

Detectives believe that the altercation stemmed from a fight that took place in the bar earlier that night. They do not believe it was a random act of violence and they believe that one person was targeted primarily without regard for other bystanders.

“This is tremendously unusual and exceptionally disheartening. We don’t experience things like this,” said Cervenka.

Chief of Police Jason Hedden, who was sworn into the role on Wednesday, said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims injured in this senseless shooting. We understand the concerns of our residents and our team continues to work hard to provide for a safer Turlock.”

The conditions of the victims have not yet been released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC10

1 man dead after shooting in Little Caesars parking lot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was killed in a shooting in front of a Little Caesars Pizza on Monday morning, according to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the shooting happened around 9 a.m. along the 2400 block of Marconi Avenue. As deputies from the Sacramento Sheriff's Office arrived...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Turlock, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Turlock, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#La Cantina#Mercedes Benz#Amr#Special Operations#Turlock Pd#Hispanic
KRQE News 13

APD investigating overdose death of 14-year-old girl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit is investigating the death of a 14-year-old girl. Family members say Ava Kersey was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after being found unresponsive. She died two days later. APD later learned she was suffering from a fentanyl overdose. Family and friends say they had reported […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTLA

Police arrest man on suspicion of killing 2 people in San Bernardino

A San Bernardino gang member is in police custody, arrested in connection to a pair of deadly shootings that happened earlier this month. Officials from the San Bernardino Police Department said 18-year-old Quintin Stringfellow was arrested and faces possible charges for two counts of murder for the deaths that happened in the city of San […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KRON4 News

California man arrested 3 times within 16 hours

A man who is now in custody was arrested three times within 16 hours Sunday in Glendale. The first incident leading to his arrested occurred around 3 a.m. Feb. 13, when patrol officers observed a man — later identified as 47-year-old James Langdon of Los Angeles — pacing in a parking lot near the intersection […]
GLENDALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Stockton: 6 people shot to death in 8 days

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — In the last eight days, the city of Stockton has seen a high number of homicides, with six men shot to death in that time period, police said. The latest slaying was on Saturday night near California and Worth streets where a 22-year-old man was found shot at 8:35 p.m., according […]
STOCKTON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Death sentence recommended for Visalia gang member

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare County jury has voted in favor of recommending the death sentence for a known Visalia gang member, who was responsible for multiple murders from 2010 to 2017. “We appreciate the jury’s commitment to the truth. These three victims along with their families deserve justice.” Tulare County District Attorney […]
VISALIA, CA
KGET

BPD releases video of homicide to illustrate cycle of gang violence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department on Thursday released a video of a deadly shooting from 2014 — believed to be related to another homicide this year — to help show the cycle of gang violence occurring in the community. The video shows Errol Scorza and Abel Trujillo, wearing the white shirt, exchanging […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Times of San Diego

Police Say Body Found at Freeway Ramp in Mountain View Was Dumped There

San Diego Police Department detectives said Wednesday they believe a 36-year-old man found dead near a freeway off-ramp in Mountain View was killed at a different location. The California Highway Patrol received a 911 call just after 5 p.m. Sunday regarding a possibly deceased person just off the roadway on southbound Interstate 805 at the 43rd Street off-ramp, said SDPD Lt. Andra Brown.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
60K+
Followers
16K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy