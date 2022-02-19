ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Health Office mandates vaccine booster

By Davis Marks
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Community Health Office (CHO) redefined its definition of being “fully vaccinated” to include the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in an email Feb. 4. The policy states that as of Feb. 1, all students are required to have received the booster shot in order to attend school on...

outbreaknewstoday.com

CDC studies: Vaccine safety, mRNA booster

Data from two CDC reports Friday show COVID-19 vaccine boosters remain safe and continue to be highly effective against severe disease over time. In the first study, CDC reviewed data from two of its vaccine safety monitoring systems, v-safe and the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). They found that people 18 years and older who received the same mRNA vaccine brand for all their vaccinations experienced fewer adverse reactions following the booster dose, than they did after their second dose of mRNA vaccine. Ninety two percent (92%) of reports to VAERS were not considered serious, and headache, fever, and muscle pain were among the most commonly reported reactions. V-safe data found medical care was rarely received after a booster dose.
The Guardian

CDC contemplating change to mask guidance in coming weeks

The leading US health officials said on Wednesday that the nation is moving closer to the point that Covid-19 is no longer a “constant crisis” as more cities, businesses and sports venues began lifting pandemic restrictions around the country. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle...
Washington Post

CDC recommends people with weakened immune systems get booster doses after three months instead of five

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on Friday for some people with weakened immune systems, recommending they get a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine three months after completing the initial series of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots, rather than the current interval of five months.
Reuters

Walmart no longer requires masks for vaccinated U.S. workers

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc informed staff on Friday that fully vaccinated workers in the United States will no longer be required to wear masks in the company’s facilities, effective immediately, unless required by a state or local mandate. The retailer, in an internal memo, added that workers who work...
Augusta Free Press

USDA confirms highly contagious avian influenza in Virginia

The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a backyard flock of mixed species birds in Fauquier County. This was the first time the disease has been found in Virginia, and poultry owners and industry members alike need to take...
Thrillist

The CDC Has Added Another 7 Countries to Its 'Avoid Travel' List

It has been the case for months now. The week begins, and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) updates its list of COVID-19 travel advisories. There's optimism about the future of travel in 2022, but the spread of the contagious Omicron variant has not stopped. Recently, the CDC has advised travelers to avoid all cruises, and it added nine countries to Level 4, the highest level, in its warning system last week.
WAAY-TV

New monoclonal antibody treatment can prevent COVID-19

A new monoclonal antibody treatment could prevent Covid-19 infection for high-risk populations. The new treatment is called Evusheld, and it received "Emergency Use Authorization" from the FDA back in December. Now, many clinics and hospitals throughout North Alabama are finally getting their hands on the new preventative treatment. The monoclonal...
Seattle Times

Will adults need a 4th dose of COVID vaccine?

WASHINGTON — Although new federal data suggests that the effectiveness of booster shots wanes after about four months, the Biden administration is not planning to recommend fourth doses of the coronavirus vaccine anytime soon. “We simply don’t have enough data to know that it’s a good thing to do,”...
fox40jackson.com

CDC director says mask guidelines update will come ‘soon’

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that the agency would “soon put guidance in place” on wearing a mask. Speaking at the White House COVID-19 response team briefing, Walensky said that future metrics would have to consider hospital capacity as an additional important barometer and issues related to cases and severity of disease.
Lima News

Health agencies warn parents of powdered baby formula recall

The state health department is advising residents not to use certain powdered infant formula after reports that some babies have gotten sick. Federal health agencies are investigating reports of Cronobacter sakazakii infection and one report of Salmonella Newport infection in several states, including Minnesota, Texas and Ohio. There have been...
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Health Experts Urge Everyone To Get Vaccine, Booster

DENVER (CBS4)– State health officials say not to rule out a COVID-19 booster in the future but that in the meantime, Colorado is making progress. In a news conference on Thursday, experts said mask mandates could be a thing of the past. They also encouraged all Coloradans to get all three vaccines. (credit: Getty Images) New data shows 24% of Coloradans need their third dose. Colorado is also in the top 10 states with the highest vaccination rates. Health officials also believe we’ll see a high rate of immunity this spring. “What we see now, what our modelers tell us is that we’re very likely to go into a period where we can live more normally, possibly more normally than we’ve lived in the past two years now, and we want to tell that to Coloradans,” said Incident Commander Scott Bookman. They also said that everything depends on another variant popping up.
Medical Daily

COVID Vaccines Could Be Key In Mental Health Battle Amid Virus: Study

COVID-19 vaccines may be beneficial at preventing more than severe disease and death, a new study on mental health suggests. According to the Understanding America Study, which was conducted from March 2020 to June 2021 and published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, COVID-19 vaccines may have an effect on mental health by alleviating the psychological distress that people are feeling during the pandemic.
