Community Health Office mandates vaccine booster

DENVER (CBS4)– State health officials say not to rule out a COVID-19 booster in the future but that in the meantime, Colorado is making progress. In a news conference on Thursday, experts said mask mandates could be a thing of the past. They also encouraged all Coloradans to get all three vaccines. (credit: Getty Images) New data shows 24% of Coloradans need their third dose. Colorado is also in the top 10 states with the highest vaccination rates. Health officials also believe we’ll see a high rate of immunity this spring. “What we see now, what our modelers tell us is that we’re very likely to go into a period where we can live more normally, possibly more normally than we’ve lived in the past two years now, and we want to tell that to Coloradans,” said Incident Commander Scott Bookman. They also said that everything depends on another variant popping up.

COLORADO STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO