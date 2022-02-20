Missouri Western men ride Eames' 25 points past Emporia State; Women fall to Hornets

During a timeout with his sophomore clearly in a groove, Missouri Western head coach Will Martin asked his team to play its offense through Will Eames.

Martin recalls his team rallying in that moment, yearning to continue the strong night in a game the group saw as a must-win game.

Eames finished with 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting, draining four 3-pointers in an 80-75 win against Emporia State on Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse.

“What a player, man. I’ve been telling Will all year to shoot the ball more. We played through him, and he made reads, but he also created for others,” Martin said. “That’s why we were able to have five guys in double figures. That always allows you to have success.”

The win moves the Griffons (13-14, 9-10 MIAA) one victory closer to securing an MIAA Tournament spot. Western is currently seventh in the league and secures an MIAA spot with one more victory.

With three games in five days against Missouri Southern, Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney to end the season, Western knew it was a bout it desperately needed. The Griffons have losses this season to all three of their final opponents.

“It was a ‘burn the boats’ type game. It was no excuses, no exit route; we had to have this game,” Martin said. “I thought that’s the energy you saw tonight. No matter what happened, they weren’t gonna let their brother down.”

Emporia State (18-7, 13-6), which entered the day fourth in the MIAA, jumped out to an 18-16 lead in the first nine minutes behind 10 points from Jumah’Ri Turner.

But over the next three minutes, Western rallied off a 14-0 run behind nine points, including two 3-pointers, from Justin Bubak.

Emporia used a run to cut a 13-point deficit to five, and Western led 40-34 at halftime.

A 12-3 run early in the second half pushed Emporia back into the lead, though a span of seven-straight buckets would lead to seven lead changes over three minutes.

Emporia grabbed a 73-71 lead off back-to-back Brenden Van Dyke dunks, but Western rallied off a 9-0 run over the next 90 seconds.

While Turner finished with 29 points, the Griffons held Tray Buchanan to just 3 of 16 from the field. He leads the nation at 27.2 points per game and was limited to 16, nine of which came from the free-throw line.

“That dude’s one of the best; if you take away what he wants, he has a great counter,” Martin said. “He hits acrobatic shots, tough shots, and we were gonna live with that.”

Eames led the way, but Caleb Benett, Q Mays and Bubak each added 12 points apiece. Taye Fields scored 11 points to go with eight rebounds.

Western shot 52.9% from the field and 61.1% from 3 (11-for-18).

The Griffons held Senior Night festivities for Mays, Bennett and Tony Chukwuemeke, but they will get one final home game against Missouri Southern at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Emporia State women 84, Missouri Western 67

Emporia State jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the opening three-plus minutes and led wire-to-wire, handing the Griffons a stunning 84-67 loss.

The Hornets (13-12, 8-11) made a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter on their way to a 23-16 lead.

The Griffons (20-6, 14-6) battled back with a 13-2 run in the second quarter to tie the game at 29, though Emporia led by six at halftime.

Western’s deficit was only four before the Hornets made their next five shots, including four from 3-point range, to stretch the lead to 60-46. Western trailed by double digits the rest of the night.

Tre’Zure Jobe led all scorers with 22 points for Emporia. Ehlaina Hartman added 18, while two others finished in double figures.

Corbyn Cunningham led Western with 15 points while Connie Clarke scored 11 points with 12 rebounds and three steals. Jordan Cunningham tallied 14 points and three assists.

Western faces MIAA-leading Fort Hays State, ranked ninth in the country, on Wednesday in Hays, Kansas.