Middle East

Saudi Arabia pharmacy chain Nahdi to join spate of IPOs

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

DUBAI (Reuters) – Nahdi Medical Co, Saudi Arabia’s market leader in retail pharmacy, on Sunday announced its intention to list on the local bourse by selling 30% of its shares, joining a spate of new initial public offerings in the kingdom....

