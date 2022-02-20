ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

1 officer killed, 1 injured after police helicopter crashes into water at Newport Beach

By Seth Lemon
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YU0VB_0eJqXpgC00

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KNX) — Authorities say an officer was killed and another injured after a Huntington Beach police helicopter crash-landed Saturday night in Newport Beach, Calif.

Early reports said one person aboard the aircraft had been trapped in the initial crash wreckage in the water. Authorities confirmed first responders rushed two people to nearby trauma centers.

At a news conference, police identified the officer who died as Nicholas Vella, 44. Vella was a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department. He and the other pilot had been responding to a call for service at the time of the crash.

On Sunday morning, officials announced the second officer was released from the hospital.

Orange County Fire and Newport Beach lifeguards rushed to search the crash area sometime before 7 p.m. Saturday near El Paseo Street.

Dozens of witnesses saw the incident. One said the plane crashed into the water near the Balboa Island area. News helicopters from various local outlets spotted the helicopter in the bay between the Balboa Peninsula and Lido Isle.

Both pilots in the helicopter were rescued and rushed to local hospitals, police said. One was taken to the UCI Health Trauma Center, while the other person — who was reportedly trapped — was rushed to Orange County Global Medical Center, according to the Newport Beach Fire Department.

What caused the crash is still unclear.

It was at least the second helicopter to crash into the ocean Saturday. Earlier in the day, a helicopter plunged into the water in Miami near hundreds of swimmers and beachgoers.

KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

