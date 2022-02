Three trade organizations are set to come together as the Detroit United Front, which will focus on equity, equality and inclusion for Black-owned businesses in the city. The group is a partnership between the National Business League Detroit Chapter, the Detroit Black Chamber of Commerce and the Booker T. Washington Trade Association. The new organization's platform and calendar of events will be announced after its leadership is sworn in March 7. ...

DETROIT, MI ・ 11 MINUTES AGO