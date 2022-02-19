ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RIZIN 34 Announced

 3 days ago

TOKYO – February 16th, RIZIN CEO Nobuyuki Sakakibara, held a press conference and announced updates about RIZIN.34 – the promotion’s third event of the year. CEO Sakakibara announced 8 cards for the promotion’s 3rd event, and its first number series of the year with 4 kickboxing bouts and 4 MMA...

MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 48 bonuses: Jamahal Hill banks $50K for main event knockout

Jamahal Hill delivered the goods earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 48 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Sweet Dreams” decimated Johnny Walker with a first-round knockout (see it HERE). In addition to the light heavyweight headliner, UFC Vegas...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Jim Miller interested in facing Donald Cerrone or Joe Lauzon for his 40th UFC fight

This past weekend, Jim Miller stamped his name on another UFC record when he knocked out Nikolas Motta on the main card of UFC Vegas 48. The win for Miller, who already owns the UFC records for most fights all-time (39) and most submission attempts all-time (45), tied Donald Cerrone for most wins all-time at 23, and the New Jersey native could not be more humbled by the moment.
UFC
Kai Asakura
Nobuyuki Sakakibara
Shintaro Ishiwatari
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Appearance Tonight

Despite being spotted at the Daytona 500 on Sunday evening, the legendary NBA star was able to make it to Cleveland, Ohio in time for the league’s 75th anniversary team special at the All-Star Game. It looked like Jordan wasn’t going to make it, as he wasn’t seen in...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BKFC KnuckleMania 2 results: Chad Mendes scores TKO stoppage of Joshua Alvarez in BKFC debut

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Chad Mendes is back. The former UFC title challenger was successful in his return to competition, as he picked up a fourth TKO victory over Joshua Alvarez at Saturday’s BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 event. Mendes, who made his name during his impressive UFC run, retired from fighting in late 2018. This was his bare-knuckle boxing debut and his first fight back since retirement from MMA.
UFC
BBC

Bellator 274: Logan Storley calls for title shot after defeating Neiman Gracie

American welterweight contender Logan Storley scored the most significant win of his MMA career, then called for a shot at the Bellator title. Four-time NCAA All-American wrestler Storley, 29, defeated Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and former title challenger Neiman Gracie, 33, via unanimous decision in the main event of Bellator 274 in Connecticut, and immediately set his sights on a title shot at 170 pounds.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Updated Card For WWE WrestleMania 38 – 3 Confirmed Matches

WWE has not offered any real details on the big Champion vs. Champion match at WrestleMania 38. Brock Lesnar won today’s WWE Elimination Chamber main event to become the new WWE Champion after WWE did an injury angle with Bobby Lashley. WWE then confirmed Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion match at WrestleMania 38 as Reigns retained his title over WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg today in Saudi Arabia.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Claims Triple H Hated Former Champion

Triple H is one of the most powerful people in all of wrestling and throughout the course of his career he’s feuded with some interesting names. Back in 2006 fans saw DX clash with the Spirit Squad during their feud with the McMahons, but it seems that there was at least one Spirit Squad that Triple H wasn’t fond of.
WWE
MMA Fighting

Scott Coker: Cat Zingano’s manager asked for one more fight before she would face Cris Cyborg

Cat Zingano and her manager made the choice to face Pam Sorenson next rather than clash with Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg. That’s according to Bellator president Scott Coker, who put to rest the back-and-forth war of words between his fighters after Cyborg claimed Zingano turned down a fight against her while Zingano fired back by alleging that Cyborg refused to undergo drug testing for their proposed matchup.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bellator 274 results: Logan Storley out-slugs Neiman Gracie to win promotion's first 5-round, non-title fight

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Logan Storley could be the answer to an MMA trivia question for years to come after his victory Saturday at Mohegan Sun. For the first time in promotion history, Bellator 274 featured a five-round, non-title main event, in which Storley (13-1 MMA, 8-1 BMMA) defeated former title challenger Neiman Gracie (11-3 MMA, 9-3 BMMA) via unanimous decision (48-47, 50-45, 49-46).
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Paul Daley vs. Andrey Koreshkov Scheduled For Bellator London In May

British MMA legend Paul Daley will take on former Bellator welterweight champion, Andrey Koreshkov, on May 13 in Bellator's return to London, England. Reporter Michael Morgan was the first to report the news of the matchup via a tweet, although the promotion has yet to officially announce anything regarding the bout yet. Daley has mentioned previously that he plans on retiring after the fight, facing Koreshkov in what is expected to be the last fight of his mixed martial arts career. The 39-year old Nottingham, England native is 3-1 in his last four appearances and is coming off of a unanimous decision loss to Jason Jackson at Bellator 260 last June. Koreshkov meanwhile is currently riding a three-fight winning streak and will look to build off of a 38-second TKO victory over Chance Rencountre at this past Saturday's Bellator 274 event.
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Reveals New Ring Name

WWE has been releasing talents in waves over the last few years and in 2021 former Intercontinental Champion John Morrison was one of the more surprising names to be released. John Morrison returned to WWE in 2019, and he was even involved in a high profile WrestleMania match with Bad Bunny last year, but the company let him go back in November.
WWE
MMAmania.com

BROADENED HORIZIN: Kleber Koike and Shizuka Sugiyama

2022 is anticipated to be the RIZIN Fighting Federation’s biggest year yet. With the addition of two new event types in 2021, RIZIN Trigger and RIZIN Landmark, the promotion is set to have double its usual number of events per year. As COVID-19 restrictions slowly dwindle, the return of international athletes could make for an injection of life.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Former 130-pound contender Zolani Marali, 44, Shot Dead in Johannesburg

Zolani Marali, a former lightweight contender from South Africa, was found dead in his Johannesburg apartment on Friday night, according to local South African news outlets. According to TimesLIVE, the speculation on the ground is that Marali’s death was the result of a hit job and that “those who knew him well believe this was not a random act of violence.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fightful

MLW World Tag Team Title Bout Added To MLW SuperFight

The MLW World Tag Team Titles will be on the line at MLW SuperFight. MLW announced that 5150 will defend the MLW World Tag Team Titles against EJ Nduka and a mystery partner at MLW SuperFight on February 26. From MLW:. MLW has signed a World Tag Team Championship bout:...
CHARLOTTE, NC

