RIZIN 34 Announced

TOKYO – February 16th, RIZIN CEO Nobuyuki Sakakibara, held a press conference and announced updates about RIZIN.34 – the promotion's third event of the year. CEO Sakakibara announced 8 cards for the promotion's 3rd event, and its first number series of the year with 4 kickboxing bouts and 4 MMA
Jamahal Hill secured his first main event win on Saturday when he beat Johnny Walker at UFC Fight Night 201. Hill (10-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) added to his near-perfect record with a first-round knockout victory over Walker (18-7 MMA, 4-4 UFC) in the matchup of ranked UFC light heavyweights, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Jamahal Hill delivered the goods earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 48 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Sweet Dreams” decimated Johnny Walker with a first-round knockout (see it HERE). In addition to the light heavyweight headliner, UFC Vegas...
History was made on Saturday night when the main event of Bellator 274 featured the first five-round non-title fight in Bellator history, and Logan Storley and Neiman Gracie made excellent use of those two extra rounds, battling it out for 25 minutes at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. In the end, it was Logan Storley who got his hand raised.
This past weekend, Jim Miller stamped his name on another UFC record when he knocked out Nikolas Motta on the main card of UFC Vegas 48. The win for Miller, who already owns the UFC records for most fights all-time (39) and most submission attempts all-time (45), tied Donald Cerrone for most wins all-time at 23, and the New Jersey native could not be more humbled by the moment.
Despite being spotted at the Daytona 500 on Sunday evening, the legendary NBA star was able to make it to Cleveland, Ohio in time for the league's 75th anniversary team special at the All-Star Game.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Chad Mendes is back. The former UFC title challenger was successful in his return to competition, as he picked up a fourth TKO victory over Joshua Alvarez at Saturday’s BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 event. Mendes, who made his name during his impressive UFC run, retired from fighting in late 2018. This was his bare-knuckle boxing debut and his first fight back since retirement from MMA.
It'll be winner takes all at WrestleMania 38. At WWE Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns defeated Goldberg to retain his Universal Championship. He has now held the belt for 537 days and counting. His WrestleMania opponent, Brock Lesnar, competed in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, winning the WWE Title (Bobby Lashley exited the bout due to injury).
American welterweight contender Logan Storley scored the most significant win of his MMA career, then called for a shot at the Bellator title. Four-time NCAA All-American wrestler Storley, 29, defeated Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and former title challenger Neiman Gracie, 33, via unanimous decision in the main event of Bellator 274 in Connecticut, and immediately set his sights on a title shot at 170 pounds.
WWE has not offered any real details on the big Champion vs. Champion match at WrestleMania 38. Brock Lesnar won today’s WWE Elimination Chamber main event to become the new WWE Champion after WWE did an injury angle with Bobby Lashley. WWE then confirmed Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion match at WrestleMania 38 as Reigns retained his title over WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg today in Saudi Arabia.
Triple H is one of the most powerful people in all of wrestling and throughout the course of his career he’s feuded with some interesting names. Back in 2006 fans saw DX clash with the Spirit Squad during their feud with the McMahons, but it seems that there was at least one Spirit Squad that Triple H wasn’t fond of.
Bellator MMA capped off a great year with one of the wildest finishes in recent memory. Now, the promotion turns toward 2022 with big fights already lined up to kick off the new year and plenty more to come. First was a heavyweight unification that saw Ryan Bader walk away...
Cat Zingano and her manager made the choice to face Pam Sorenson next rather than clash with Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg. That’s according to Bellator president Scott Coker, who put to rest the back-and-forth war of words between his fighters after Cyborg claimed Zingano turned down a fight against her while Zingano fired back by alleging that Cyborg refused to undergo drug testing for their proposed matchup.
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Logan Storley could be the answer to an MMA trivia question for years to come after his victory Saturday at Mohegan Sun. For the first time in promotion history, Bellator 274 featured a five-round, non-title main event, in which Storley (13-1 MMA, 8-1 BMMA) defeated former title challenger Neiman Gracie (11-3 MMA, 9-3 BMMA) via unanimous decision (48-47, 50-45, 49-46).
British MMA legend Paul Daley will take on former Bellator welterweight champion, Andrey Koreshkov, on May 13 in Bellator's return to London, England. Reporter Michael Morgan was the first to report the news of the matchup via a tweet, although the promotion has yet to officially announce anything regarding the bout yet. Daley has mentioned previously that he plans on retiring after the fight, facing Koreshkov in what is expected to be the last fight of his mixed martial arts career. The 39-year old Nottingham, England native is 3-1 in his last four appearances and is coming off of a unanimous decision loss to Jason Jackson at Bellator 260 last June. Koreshkov meanwhile is currently riding a three-fight winning streak and will look to build off of a 38-second TKO victory over Chance Rencountre at this past Saturday's Bellator 274 event.
WWE has been releasing talents in waves over the last few years and in 2021 former Intercontinental Champion John Morrison was one of the more surprising names to be released. John Morrison returned to WWE in 2019, and he was even involved in a high profile WrestleMania match with Bad Bunny last year, but the company let him go back in November.
2022 is anticipated to be the RIZIN Fighting Federation’s biggest year yet. With the addition of two new event types in 2021, RIZIN Trigger and RIZIN Landmark, the promotion is set to have double its usual number of events per year. As COVID-19 restrictions slowly dwindle, the return of international athletes could make for an injection of life.
Zolani Marali, a former lightweight contender from South Africa, was found dead in his Johannesburg apartment on Friday night, according to local South African news outlets. According to TimesLIVE, the speculation on the ground is that Marali’s death was the result of a hit job and that “those who knew him well believe this was not a random act of violence.”
The MLW World Tag Team Titles will be on the line at MLW SuperFight. MLW announced that 5150 will defend the MLW World Tag Team Titles against EJ Nduka and a mystery partner at MLW SuperFight on February 26. From MLW:. MLW has signed a World Tag Team Championship bout:...
When Gegard Mousasi and Austin Vanderford step inside the cage for the main event of Bellator 275 on Friday in Dublin, Ireland, the Bellator middleweight championship matchup will represent far different career mileposts for each fighter. For Vanderford, the title challenge is unquestionably the biggest fight of his life. He...
