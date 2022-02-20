Vehicle sought in fatal hit-run accident in Town of Lockport
By Dale Anderson
Buffalo News
4 days ago
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a hit-and-run vehicle that fatally injured a man walking Saturday evening on Akron Road in the Town of Lockport. According to the Sheriff’s...
President Biden on Wednesday expressed solidarity with Ukraine as Russia launched what Biden described as an "unprovoked and unjustified attack," with shelling reported in multiple Ukrainian cities. "The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian...
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that “it is not possible for us to give up on either of them" when speaking about Russia and Ukraine, its Black Sea neighbors. “We have economic, military and economic ties with Russia. We also have political, military and economic ties with...
Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russian troops launched a broad assault on Ukraine from three sides on Thursday, an attack that began with explosions before dawn in the capital Kyiv and other cities. Ukraine’s leadership said at least 40 people had been killed so far in what it called a...
CNN — Jurors will begin the second day of deliberations Thursday in the case of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights during a 2020 arrest that resulted in his death. Former officers Tou Thao, 36, J. Alexander Kueng, 28, and Thomas Lane,...
Pregnancy-related deaths for U.S. mothers climbed higher in the pandemic’s first year, continuing a decades-long trend that disproportionately affects Black people, according to a government report released Wednesday. Overall in 2020, there were almost 24 deaths per 100,000 births, or 861 deaths total — numbers that reflect mothers dying...
A significant winter storm is expected to move from the Southern Plains through the Ohio Valley and into New England beginning on Wednesday. The National Weather Service warned the snow and ice could result in power outages and dangerous travel conditions for many. Portions of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois,...
Comments / 0