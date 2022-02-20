ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

‘Coming 2 America’ Dominates 2022 Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Awards

By Jazz Tangcay
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild ( MUAHS , IATSE Local 706) held its ninth annual awards ceremony Saturday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Coming 2 America ” dominated the night, taking home the awards for best contemporary make-up and hairstyling, in a surprise win, beating out Oscar frontrunners like “Dune,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and “House of Gucci” for best special make-up effects.

On the TV front, “American Horror Stories,” “Dancing With the Stars” “Emily in Paris,” “Pose,” “Genius: Aretha,” “Legendary,” “Saturday Night Live” and “Star Trek: Discovery” all took home awards.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” won in the daytime television category for both make-up and hair. Children/teen program honors went to “Danger Force” for both make-up and hair categories.

Actress Melissa Peterman served as host for the night, emceeing to a 600 strong crowd with COVID protocols in place. The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild partnered with VOW, a top US government-contracted vendor for health and safety protocols at public events requiring all guests needed to be fully vaccinated and provide a COVID test.

Jon Favreau virtually accepted this year’s Distinguished Artisan Award, while Michèle Burke, the first woman to win an Oscar for hair and makeup, and Joy Zapata were honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards for their work in make-up and hair, respectively.

Doug Jones was the recipient of the inaugural Chair Award. He said he’s often asked how long his transformations which include the Amphibian Man in “The Shape of Water” and Pan in “Pan’s Labyrinth.” Jones said, “It takes many, many hands that go into making characters. It would start with live casts, your mold makers, your sculptors and your other mold makers.” Jones thanked the room of Local 706 artists by saying, “My career has only happened because of referrals from you.” He also thanked makeup artists for boosting his self-esteem as being a 13-year-old boy who was very tall, and very skinny. Jones said, “Every other kid made fun of me pointed out I couldn’t walk anywhere without having my physicality pointed out to me.”

See the full list of winners below.

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE:

Best Contemporary Make-Up

“Coming 2 America” (Merc Arceneaux, Vera Steimberg, Trent Simmons, Caroline Monge)

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Cruella ” (Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Guy Common)

Best Special Make-Up Effects

“Coming 2 America” (Mike Marino, Michael Fontaine, Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Diana Choi)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Coming 2 America” (Stacey Morris, Carla Farmer, Louisa Anthony, Victor Paz)

Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling

“Being the Ricardos” (Teressa Hill, Yvonne De Patis-Kupka Lindy Dunn, Kim Santantonio)

TELEVISION SERIES — LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES:

Best Contemporary Make-up

“American Horror Stories” (Tyson Fountaine, Melissa Buell, Ron Pipes, Gage Munster)

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“Pose” (Sherri Berman Laurence, Nicky Pattison Illum, Charles Zambrano, Jai Williams)

Best Special Make-Up Effects

“Star Trek: Discovery” (Glenn Hetrick, Rocky Faulkner, Nicola Bendrey, Chris Burgoyne)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Emily in Paris” (Odile Fourquin, Mike Desir, Carole Nicolas, Frederic Souquet)

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Genius: Aretha” (Louisa V. Anthony, Tracey Moss, Victor Paz)

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION:

Best Contemporary Make-Up

“Saturday Night Live” (Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Paganii)

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“Saturday Night Live” (Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani)

Best Special Make-Up Effects

“Saturday Night Live” (Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr., Lisa Forst)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Dancing With the Stars” (Jani Kleinbard, Gail Ryan, Cheryl Eckert, Regina Rodriquez)

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Legendary” (Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Kathleen Leonard, Dean Banowetz)

DAYTIME TELEVISION:

Best Make-Up

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Chanty LaGrana, Valente Fraizer, Gloria Elias-Foeillet)

Best Hair Styling

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland)

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING:

Best Make-Up

“Danger Force” (Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Tyson Fountaine)

Best Hair Styling

“Danger Force” (Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Yunea Cruz)

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS:

Best Make-Up

“American Horror Story: Double Feature” (Kerry Herta, Christina Kortum, Alex Perrone)

Best Hair Styling

“Pose” (Joe Matke, Genyii Scott)

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (LIVE STAGE):

Best Make-Up

“Cinderella (La Cenerentola)” (Raquel Bianchini, Brandi Strona, Danielle Richter)

Best Hair Styling

“Cinderella (La Cenerentola)” (Raquel Bianchini, Danielle Richter, Marylou Hernandez)

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Academy Won’t Air All Categories Live for 94th Oscars Telecast

Click here to read the full article. Several major Academy Awards will not be presented on the air during this year’s Oscars in an effort to present a more streamlined and television-friendly broadcast. Eight honors will instead be awarded during off-air parts of the show and then edited into the telecast, Variety has confirmed. The Oscars recognize 23 categories in total, but the show has been criticized for being long-winded and its ratings have struggled in recent years. The awards that will be handed out earlier in the ceremony are for documentary short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

‘Coming 2 America’ Hairstylist Stacey Morris Reflects on Legacy of Barbershops and Black History Month

Click here to read the full article. As an African American, I cannot discuss Black history without mentioning the direct influence it has on the fabric of my existence. As a Black female barber-stylist, by profession, I reflect on the history of Black barbers and barbershops, as well as my progenitors that pioneered a historical pathway. Amidst many social changes that transpired in the 19th century, Black-owned and operated barbershops catered most to white patrons. The Black barbers, who were usually slaves, rarely serviced Black men. Segregation was highly enforced, forbidding barber tools used on a Black man to also be used...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Michael Chiklis to Star in First Episode of Fox Crime Anthology Series ‘Accused’

Click here to read the full article. Michael Chiklis is set to star in the first episode of the upcoming Fox crime anthology series “Accused.” The series is based on the BBC crime anthology of the same name. Each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused, with the audience knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Chiklis will play Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school. In addition to Chiklis’...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarantino
Person
Jon Favreau
Variety

‘Law & Order’ Returns, With New Energy and a Considered Approach: TV Review

Click here to read the full article. There is surely enough “Law & Order” content in existence to program an entire network, seven nights a week, with reruns. Spinoff “Special Victims Unit” has run continuously since 1999; the flagship series aired from 1990 to 2010. There are obvious market reasons to bring back the original — the perceived likelihood of a known quantity outperforming a replacement-level new series, the decades’ worth of audience familiarity with the format. But artistically, the only justification for reviving “Law & Order” is finding within it something to say about a world that’s come a...
TV SERIES
Variety

Los Angeles to Lift Mask Mandate for Vaccinated Patrons at Theaters and Other Indoor Venues

Click here to read the full article. Los Angeles County will drop its indoor mask mandate on Friday for indoor venues where patrons are required to show proof of vaccination to enter, including theaters and restaurants. The state of California dropped its indoor mask mandate last Wednesday, but some counties have kept their mandates in place due to local transmission rates. Barbara Ferrer, the director of the L.A. County Department of Public Health, has previously said she anticipated lifting the mask mandate sometime in late March. But the department has come under increasing political pressure to align with the state’s guidelines. Kathryn...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Stylists#Hair Styling#Art#Coming 2 America#Muahs#Iatse#Covid#Chair Award#Amphibian#Pan S Labyrinth
Variety

A&E Pulls the Plug on Controversial ‘Adults Adopting Adults’ After Three Episodes

Click here to read the full article. “Adults Adopting Adults” has come to an end. The reality series, which was originally set for a 10-episode run on A&E, debuted in January, running both on the network and streaming on the app and AEtv.com. However, the show was suddenly pulled from all platforms after the third episode aired on Feb. 14 and has been canceled due to low ratings, Variety can confirm. The series was announced in December as a way to tell the “incredible stories of adults seeking legal adoption for either a sincere desire for a true family experience or...
TV SERIES
Variety

Holland, Garfield and Maguire Recreate Iconic Spider-Man Meme as ‘No Way Home’ Sets Digital Release

Click here to read the full article. Sony Pictures has announced that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will arrive on digital March 22 and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12. The studio marked the occasion by releasing a photo of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield recreating the iconic Spider-Man pointing meme, a photo that is bound to break the internet for comic book movie fans. The movie is now available for pre-order on digital, 4K UHD and Blu-ray. Since opening in theaters December 17, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has grossed $772 million and counting at the U.S. box...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

1883 star Isabel May makes surprising revelation about character Elsa Dutton

Isabel May has become a household name thanks to her portrayal of Elsa Dutton in the hit show 1883. The talented actress' harrowing performance as the oldest Dutton child has had viewers hooked, most recently in the penultimate episode, Racing Clouds, on Sunday night. In the heartbreaking episode, Elsa was...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

A Tense Zoom Call. Then Shock and Anger as Industry Reacts to Oscar Category Cuts

Click here to read the full article. A week ago, Oscar nominees from branches including editing, sound, and makeup and hair were invited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to a virtual town hall. They assumed, according to one individual who attended the Tuesday event, that the meeting was being called to discuss COVID-19 protocols for Hollywood’s biggest night. Instead, they were informed that their categories would not air live on the telecast, said the source (a current nominee who agreed to speak with Variety on the condition of anonymity). In total, eight different Oscar categories — original...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Variety

Halyna Hutchins’ Husband ‘So Angry’ Alec Baldwin Didn’t ‘Accept Any Responsibility’ in ‘Rust’ Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Matt Hutchins, the husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was killed on the set of “Rust” in October, said in a new interview with “Today” that he was “so angry” that Alec Baldwin did not accept responsibility for her death. Baldwin, the star and producer of the film, was holding the prop gun that discharged on set, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. In an on-camera interview with ABC News in December, Baldwin claimed he did not pull the gun’s trigger, saying: “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Parallel Oscars? How the 1953 Ceremony Could Forecast Wins for Nicole Kidman, ‘Dune’ and ‘Belfast’

Click here to read the full article. You can find strange similarities between almost any two years for Oscar prognosticating. Just days away from the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards and three weeks out from BAFTA and Critics Choice ceremonies, there are odd correlations between this year’s crop of nominees and the ceremony that rewarded the 1952 cinematic year. Denis Villeneuve’s omission from best director for the sci-fi drama “Dune” was the most shocking when Oscar nominations were announced. Nevertheless, the film landed 10 nominations, including best picture, adapted screenplay and every technical category, the sixth film in history to achieve...
MOVIES
Variety

SF Studios to Produce Football Film ‘Forever’ by ‘Thunder in My Heart’ Director (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. SF Studios has boarded “Forever,” a football-themed film directed by Anders Hazelius, the award-winning director of “Thunder in My Heart” and the popular TV series “Tunna Blå Linjen.” Tackling friendship, love and football, “Forever” is based on a script by Jessika Jankert (“So Damn Easy Going”) and produced by Stefan Lindén (“Eagles”) and Erik Lundqvist (“Pink Cloud Syndrome”) for SF Studios. “Forever” stars emerging actors Flutra Cela and Judith Sigfridsson as Mila and Kia, a pair of teenage best friends and aspiring football professionals. When the girls get a new demanding football coach Lollo (Agnes...
MOVIES
Variety

12 of Mark Lanegan’s Brightest Dark Musical Moments, With Screaming Trees, Queens of the Stone Age, Kurt Cobain and More

Click here to read the full article. Mark Lanegan’s nickname — “Dark Mark” — was no accident. As evidenced by the music and especially the autobiography of the Washington-born singer — who died Tuesday at the age of 57 after long battles with substance abuse, kidney disease and recently Covid-19 — were as darkly uplifting as they were distinctive. Anchored by his forceful baritone, his best songs depicted scenes of “decadence, depravity, anything, everything,” as he wrote in his 2020 autobiography, “Sing Backwards and Weep.” Despite his forbidding demeanor, after rising to prominence with the Screaming Trees in the late 1980s, Lanegan...
MUSIC
Vibe

Tommy Davidson Accuses Jamie Foxx Of Being “Mercilessly Mean” To Him On ‘In Living Color’ Set

Click here to read the full article. Comedian Tommy Davidson has revealed a rift between himself and fellow comedian Jamie Foxx, as he says he hasn’t been in contact with his former In Living Color castmate since accusing Foxx of being “mercilessly mean” to him early in their respective careers. Davidson, who detailed the nature of his relationship with Foxx in his memoir, Living in Color: What’s Funny about Me, recently spoke with PageSix about his current dealings with Foxx, whom Davidson says has not reached out to him since the book’s release. “I haven’t actually heard from him,” Davidson admitted....
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts makes fans emotional with remarkable revelation about time with GMA

Robin Roberts has revealed she reached a major milestone about her time on Good Morning America, and fans and co-workers alike have inundated her comments with support. The GMA star took to Instagram to acknowledge that it has been nearly a decade since she made her long-awaited return to the beloved morning show after recuperating from her bone marrow transplant.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Logan Paul Are Hosting a Slap Fighting Tournament

Click here to read the full article. The latest entertainment venture for Arnold Schwarzenegger? The former governor of California and star of more than four dozen films has teamed with YouTube creator Logan Paul to launch the Slap Fighting Championship next month — featuring a roster of beefy men slapping the crap out each other. The Slap Fighting Championship will be held March 5 in Columbus, Ohio, and livestreamed for free on Logan Paul’s YouTube and Facebook channels and on Fanmio.com. The event is being staged by Poland-based slap-fighting promoter PunchDown. “Prepare to watch some brutal slaps March 5th with me and...
COMBAT SPORTS
Variety

‘Dark Winds’ Series at AMC Casts Deanna Allison

Click here to read the full article. The upcoming “Dark Winds” series at AMC has cast Deanna Allison in a series regular role, Variety has confirmed. The series is based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman. It follows Navajo police officer Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) as he investigates the murder of a young Navajo woman and begins to uncover ominous, dark forces at work in a 1970’s ‘reservation’ world. Season 1 will consist of six episodes. It is slated to debut on AMC and AMC Plus in 2022. The series also stars Kiowa Gordon as Jim Chee as...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

50K+
Followers
47K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy