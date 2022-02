Eve Muirhead pays tribute to her Great Britain gold medal team-mates

Eve Muirhead paid tribute to her fellow team members after Great Britain swept to their first Olympic curling gold medal since Rhona Martin’s historic triumph in 2002.

Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and alternate Mili Smith all earned their places in the team following a rigorous selection process that was whittled down from a final list of nine.

Here are Muirhead’s thoughts on each of her gold medal-winning team-mates in turn:

MUIRHEAD ON WRIGHT

“Vicky is like the mother within the team. She is a nurse so she is always someone we go to if we’re not feeling well. She is a wonderful person and she would give her right arm to help anyone.”

MUIRHEAD ON DODDS

“Jen will have been disappointed to come away from the mixed doubles (without a medal) but that shows her strength as a character, to come away from finishing fourth to having a gold medal around her neck. She’s an incredible curler and a great team player in every way.”

MUIRHEAD ON DUFF

“Hailey is new to this team – she came from not even the podium programme and here she is at the Olympic Games. She is a phenomenal curler with so much talent, and I can see her back on her on the podium.”

MUIRHEAD ON SMITH

“Mili has been such a great asset to this team. People don’t see it but the work Mili puts in when it comes to helping us match stones, working beside the coaches – if that didn’t happen, we wouldn’t be here.”