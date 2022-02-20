SQLAlchemy is a Better Way to Run Queries

As more chains in the Cosmos network start to interoperate and transfer value, we’re seeing a world of possibilities unfold. Currently, the way that keys are generated within the Cosmos ecosystem means that if a user wants to use several blockchains with just one seed phrase and one set of keys, they can. However, because most chains are using the same identifying number, the public and private keys generated for each chain end up being the same, making it hard to maintain privacy between these chains. Confio’s proposal will still allow Cosmos chains to easily share important tools and functionality yet will keep users’ activity separate across all.

