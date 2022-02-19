Tulum Vacation 2022

Yeah I know, it's cold, you've been cooped up for way too long and a a week or two on a nice warm beach in Mexico sounds pretty good. According to the Center for Disease Control and the U.S. State Department, it may not be a good time to travel to Mexico.
If you've been waiting for a sign to book your Caribbean vacation: this is it. The numbers on the calendar have aligned and Atlantis Paradise Islands Bahamas is embracing it with a new sale. On Feb. 22, 2022 — or as you may see it: 2/22/22 — guests can receive...
Keep those kids entertained this week! Here are some local neighborhood suggestion for school vacation week!. The Murphy Rink is offering public skating through the winter. If you don’ t have skates, don’t worry. You can rent them from Teddy – he is the skate master (and local legend). If your blades are dull, he’ll sharpen ’em up for you! So bundle up the family and head to the rink! For hours of public skating visit here!
Passengers on board a cruise ship that sailed to the Bahamas instead of its destination in Miami are speaking out about the ordeal they went through.The Crystal Symphony cruise ship was due to dock in Florida on Saturday after a two-week-long Caribbean cruise but changed course after a US judge granted an order to seize the vessel as part of a lawsuit involving $4.6m (£3.4m) in unpaid fuel bill.The ship is currently docked on the Bahamian island of Bimini. A spokesperson for Crystal Cruises, that owned the ship, said the ride was “uncomfortable due to inclement weather.”Some of the...
Royal Caribbean bought back their most popular sale this morning and their latest WOW Sale will run for the next six days. Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line with more ships in service than anyone else. Next month, the cruise line will debut their newest and largest ship ever, Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean is celebrating by offering a sale on every cruise they offer.
The US Coast Guard is searching for a passenger who jumped overboard en route to New Orleans, while travelling on a Carnival cruise ship from Mexico.The Carnival Valor vessel was 150 miles off the coast of Louisiana on Wednesday when the 32-year-old woman allegedly jumped into the Gulf of Mexico.Other passengers were on deck to capture the rescue effort and aftermath on camera. “Just a follow up when someone goes over and drowns in the depths of the ocean while on a cruise ship the party/activities don’t stop,” said one Twitter user who posted pictures and a video of a...
One of the original cruise ships purpose-built for Royal Caribbean in the early seventies has been beached for scrapping in India. Formerly known as Sun Viking, the vessel’s service has finally ended after 50 years of service. Former Sun Viking Reaches the End. Sun Viking was once a pioneer...
In an email sent to travel partners, Royal Caribbean International has announced that nearly three months’ of sailings in early 2023 will be cancelled for Mariner of the Seas, in order to allow extended time for a planned drydock and renovation. Guests have several options for their altered plans, including full refunds if desired.
For a relaxing vacation, there's not much that can top an all-inclusive resort. Just check-in, unpack your bags and put your wallet in the safe for the duration of your stay. But if an all-inclusive resort vacation is the ultimate in relaxation, actually choosing the right one is anything but. Questions on service, the food, the rooms and the resort amenities are all questions most travelers are considering when picking an all-inclusive as the vacation is designed, so you do everything on the property.
One of the most popular ways to vacation these days is by renting a vacation home, Our friend, Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom, shares some important info about how to choose the right type of home for your family. You can find out more information at www.vacasa.com or visit the...
Celebrity Cruises has released its Caribbean sailings for the 2023-2024 cruise season. No less than eight cruise ships will be sailing in the region, including three of the four ships that belong to the cruise line’s Edge class. Celebrity Cruises has made itineraries available ranging from four to twelve...
In the wake of several cruise ship redeployments and shifting vessels to different itineraries due to fleet shakeups, guests booked Carnival Spirit or Carnival Splendor in the next few months are also being notified of itinerary changes for their upcoming sailings. These itinerary changes, affecting the April 17 Carnival Journeys...
With its (relatively) nearby beaches, the Caribbean has been a go-to escape for American travelers desperate for R&R during the pandemic. But as with any overseas trip, navigating covid-era travel restrictions from island to island presents a challenge. Unlike Mexico, which has no entry requirements for travelers, most Caribbean destinations...
The travel sector was the hardest hit when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out over two years ago, and it left many in the industry struggling with how to cope with it. While Airbnb didn’t always respond in the right way, the company now seems to be firmly out on top again, based on its latest quarterly results.
Moon Palace the Grand packs luxury, fine dining, beachfront location, interactive entertainment, and family friendly fun all in one sprawling five star resort. The world class property features luxurious guest rooms, an abundance of modern world class facilities, and impeccable service. Choose from a variety of refreshing free form swimming pools, play in a state of the art arcade, or join a spin class with one of the fun instructors. Indulge in a heavenly massage or jet down an adrenaline inducing water slide. Sample Italian, French, and Mexican fare all in one day and enjoy a live show at the end of the night. Have the concierge book a fun day trip or just lounge beside the pool with a margarita in hand. The all inclusive program includes everything you need and more as well as an option for VIP upgrades and exclusive dining options.
