The news just keeps getting worse for the Biden administration. The numbers don't lie, and now inflation is at the highest it's been in 40 years. "The amount of money that the federal government has pumped into the economy has caused consumers to go on a spending spree, and as a result we have a consumer driven price spiral" said Rick Manning, economist and president of Americans for Limited Government, "We've got both the supply side shortage, and too much money, which is a recipe for disaster in terms of driving prices higher."

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO