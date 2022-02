When he’s not coaching one of the best-known guards in the NBA, Blake Ahearn can be found watching one of the least-known guards in college basketball. Ahearn is an assistant for the Memphis Grizzlies, the No. 3 team in the NBA’s Western Conference, thanks to the transcendent Ja Morant, coached proudly by the St. Louis native. But the Grizzlie is forever a Bear — Ahearn was one of the better guards to ever play at Missouri State. And as he watches his former college team, he’s captivated by his modern contemporary in the Bears’ backcourt.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO