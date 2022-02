OXFORD — Ole Miss has won three-straight games. And each one seems to be another milestone on what has been one of the best seasons in recent memory. Defeating Texas A&M last week was a necessary rebound following a loss at Mississippi State. The win at Vanderbilt on Saturday was the step head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin feels all but wrapped up the program’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament in 15 years.

