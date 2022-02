Would you book a vacation if you couldn’t read a single review beforehand? If the answer was no, then you’re in the majority, according to a recent survey conducted by Plum Guide. In fact, 67 percent of American respondents consider themselves obsessed with reading reviews. And who could blame them? Online reviews are nigh-inescapable and, in theory, provide honest insight into a business or product. But there’s poison in the well.

