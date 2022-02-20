Area residents want more traffic warnings in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO — The death of a motorist Wednesday on Alabama 20 was not the first time area residents had seen a horrific accident at the same intersection, and it has prompted residents and local authorities to urge the state to implement more safety measures to slow the traffic flow there.

Roger Dale Cartee, 57, of Hillsboro, was killed when the Silverado pickup he was driving south on Lawrence County 400 collided with an 18-wheeler traveling east on Alabama 20. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death was the second fatality at the intersection in eight months. In July, Joy Elaine Williford, 61, died in a collision at the same intersection while she was traveling south on Lawrence County 400.

The speed limit on that portion of Alabama 20 is 65 mph.

Delandrion Woods, Hillsboro town council member, said he wants a traffic light installed at the intersection.

“We’ve talked about the intersection in the past,” he said. “I guess the state wants seven or eight fatalities before they install a light. People need to be more aware and vigilant and look both ways when crossing on 400. I’m not sure a caution light is what we need. I’m going to bring the issue again at our next work session.”

About two years ago, the Alabama Department of Transportation installed a flashing intersection warning sign on Alabama 20 at each end of the intersection, said Seth Burkett, spokesman for the northern division of Alabama Department of Transportation.

Kaitlyn Chappell of Courtland works in Hillsboro and she said a caution light or some other warning device more effective than the intersection signs needs to be put in place there. “What’s it going to take, a whole family getting killed out there?” she said.

Billy Stephenson, who has lived in Hillsboro for more than 40 years, said too many people are being hurt or killed at the intersection. “It’s only happened in the past 10 to 15 years. It used to be not the problem it is today,” he said.

Terry Rose, who lives near the intersection, said he has seen about 20 wrecks there in the past years including the Wednesday accident that killed Cartee, a 1982 classmate of his at East Lawrence High School.

Rose said he feels the explosive growth of Limestone County and Huntsville in the past five years is an underlying cause of the accidents. He said during rush hours between 6 and 8 a.m. and between 4 and 6 p.m. during the work week, “traffic has increased 75% in the past five years.”

“From Red Hat Road (in Decatur) to (North Courtland) is a straight stretch. No red lights or anything to slow the traffic,” he said.

The average daily Alabama 20 traffic count at the intersection grew from 11,630 in 2014 to 13,816 in 2020, according to ALDOT data. On a Tuesday in November 2020, an ALDOT analysis found the peak traffic hours were 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 a.m.

Kimberly Haddie, store manager at the Hillsboro Chevron, said the intersection warning sign is simply not enough.

“We want something to slow down that traffic through here,” she said. “From Dot’s restaurant to Lawrence County 217, we need to slow that traffic. The increased traffic volume is the No. 1 reason we are seeing these wrecks. I’m seeing more and more serious wrecks there. Speed is the problem.”

Jason Jones, the fire chief of the Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department and fire marshal in Decatur, said he is seeing more serious injuries occur in the wrecks there. Crashes at Alabama 20 and Lawrence County 434 and Lawrence County 217 are not as bad or as frequent.

He said most of the wrecks involve a motorist crossing Alabama 20 traveling south on Lawrence County 400. He said he has seen at least 10 bad accidents at the intersection in the past three years.

“When we do have an accident there, it’s hardly ever a fender bender,” he said. “There’s always the potential for a bad accident at that intersection. I wish I could say a traffic light would be an end-all, fix-all solution but it is not. There are accidents where there are traffic lights, too. People need to pay attention when they are driving and reduce speeds. Any kind of warning will be important.”

He said the addition of a gas station and community store at that intersection has motorists going on and off the highway more often.

Mike Taylor, Hillsboro police chief, said the county is considering the addition of speed strips on Lawrence County 400 to make motorists more aware of the intersection. “We’d love to have a red light installed and we’d be happy to get a caution light there, but that is up to the state,” Taylor said.

Burkett said ALDOT has previously studied the intersection and will review the investigation of the recent fatality.

“We’re getting away from caution lights because studies show they’re not as effective,” he said. “This intersection doesn’t have the traffic volume to meet federal requirements for signalization.”

“We’ll follow up on the investigation of this wreck and see what it says,” he said. “We don’t know the details of what occurred. It’s premature to leap to any assumptions of what did occur.”

He said ALDOT will submit the findings of the investigation to its safety bureau.

He said a traffic signal is not an option “at this time according to federal guidelines.”

Charles Owens, mayor of Hillsboro, was blunt about the increased accidents there.

“We need whatever we can get make that intersection safer,” he said.

