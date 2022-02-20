Alcaraz and Schwartzman to play Rio Open final

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Wolverhampton striker Raul Jimenez makes his first return to Arsenal's Emirates Stadium since fracturing his skull there in a clash of heads in November 2020. The Mexico international was out of action for nine months while he recovered from the incident, from which doctors said it was a miracle Jimenez survived. The two teams are in the fight for Champions League qualification, with Arsenal in sixth place and Wolverhampton in seventh. Arsenal is four points behind fourth-place Manchester United having played three fewer games, while Wolves are two points further back and has two games in hand over United. Arsenal beat Wolves 1-0 away just two weeks ago and there was little between the teams.

SOCCER ・ 15 HOURS AGO