Tennis

Alcaraz and Schwartzman to play Rio Open final

Porterville Recorder
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz stunned top seed Matteo Berrettini and then beat another Italian, Fabio Fognini, in the semifinals to reach his second career final after a marathon Saturday at the Rio Open. With support from home fans in Rio de Janeiro, the...

www.recorderonline.com

Porterville Recorder

Norris fastest with McLaren at start of F1 tests in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — McLaren driver Lando Norris was fastest on the opening day of preseason testing as Formula One’s new generation of cars hit the track for the first time on Wednesday following one of the biggest regulation changes in the sport. Charles Leclerc led the morning...
MOTORSPORTS
Porterville Recorder

Benfica battles to 2-2 draw against Ajax in Champions League

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Sébastien Haller can't stop scoring in the Champions League. He now has 11 goals in seven matches for Ajax — and one for Benfica. Haller scored for both teams Wednesday as Benfica came from behind twice to hold Ajax to a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash Wednesday.
UEFA
Porterville Recorder

'Maybe I'm not so good': Conte questions future at Tottenham

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Antonio Conte questioned his future as Tottenham manager after seeing his team lose 1-0 at relegation-threatened Burnley on Wednesday for a fourth defeat in its last five games in the Premier League. Conte said he would be speaking to the hierarchy at the London club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Porterville Recorder

MATCHDAY: Jimenez returns to scene of clash of heads

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Wolverhampton striker Raul Jimenez makes his first return to Arsenal's Emirates Stadium since fracturing his skull there in a clash of heads in November 2020. The Mexico international was out of action for nine months while he recovered from the incident, from which doctors said it was a miracle Jimenez survived. The two teams are in the fight for Champions League qualification, with Arsenal in sixth place and Wolverhampton in seventh. Arsenal is four points behind fourth-place Manchester United having played three fewer games, while Wolves are two points further back and has two games in hand over United. Arsenal beat Wolves 1-0 away just two weeks ago and there was little between the teams.
SOCCER

