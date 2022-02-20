ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Decatur Heritage teams move on to regional finals

By David Elwell Sports Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 4 days ago
Decatur Heritage's Alex Jackson slashes to the basket for the Eagles. She scored 12 points in the girls 73-53 win over Sumiton Christian. [GREG WARREN/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]

JACKSONVILLE — It's back to the regional finals times two for Decatur Heritage.

Both the Decatur Heritage girls and boys advanced with big wins Saturday night in the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State.

The girls (20-8) knocked off Sumiton Christian, 73-53. They play Skyline for the Northeast championship Tuesday at 4 p.m.

“Nobody can beat us when we play our game,” Decatur Heritage girls coach Johnny Jones said. “We’re a team on a mission.”

The boys (19-7) had a little tougher time advancing. They beat Cornerstone, 51-39. Decatur Heritage never trailed, but the Eagles could not shake the team from Birmingham until late in the game.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game because of their size and athletic ability,” Decatur Heritage coach Jason Marshall said.

The boys play Faith Christian of Anniston for the Northeast championship Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.

Faith advanced with a forfeit from Oakwood Academy. Oakwood was scheduled to play Saturday at 4:30 p.m., but due to religious observance could not play until after sunset. Instead of trying to reschedule the game, the Alabama High School Athletic Association forced Oakwood to forfeit.

The Oakwood team still traveled to Jacksonville on Saturday and cheered on Decatur Heritage. After the game, the Decatur Heritage team went to the stands to exchange greetings.

“It was great to have them here,” Decatur Heritage senior Brayden Kyle said. “They have a great team and it was great to have their support.”

Decatur Heritage and Oakwood played three times this season. Decatur Heritage won twice.

Decatur Heritage girls 73, Sumiton Christian 53: Nothing like an 18-0 run in the first quarter to take an opponent out of the game. Sumiton was up 4-2 when Decatur Heritage started scoring and wouldn’t stop. It was 20-7 after one quarter and 44-20 at halftime.

A big reason for the surge was the three-point shooting of freshman Bri Tyson and sophomore Kennedy Kyle. They combined for six 3s in the first half. They ended the game with 10. Tyson hit seven of 13 and scored 24 points. Kyle hit three of eight and scored nine points.

“When they can hit the 3s it opens everything else for us,” Jones said. “Brantleigh (Williams) and Elizabeth (Wilson) are open inside. Our slashers Alex (Jackson) and Genie (McGhee) can get to the basket.”

Jackson finished the night with 12 points. McGee had 12. Williams had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Decatur Heritage boys 51, Cornerstone 39: With 6:43 left to play a tight game got even tighter for Decatur Heritage. Cornerstone scored four points to trim the DHCA lead to 37-31. That forced Marshall to call a timeout.

The words of wisdom from the coach produced immediate results. Kyle scored two straight baskets inside. Fellow senior Alex Malone then stole a pass and turned it into an easy layup. The 43-31 lead with 4:46 left was all Decatur Heritage needed.

Kyle led the Eagles with 16 points and nine rebounds. Senior Bo Solley, who directs the offense at point guard, scored 14 points while playing a team-high 29 minutes. Malone had 11 points.

Both teams shot the ball 43 times. Decatur Heritage made 19 baskets to Cornerstone’s 14. Rebounds were close with Cornerstone having a 33-31 advantage. Cornerstone had a 21-14 rebounding advantage in the first half when the score was 19-16 in favor of DHCA.

Cornerstone’s 6-5 center Mekhi Fitts had 16 points and 14 rebounds.

