Gold Fields: A Solid Year Despite Challenges

Americas Gold & Silver restarted its Cosala Operations last year, and noted that it was free cash flow positive during the December ramp-up period. 2021 was a year to forget for investors in the precious metals space, but there were a few sanctuaries that eked out a positive return for the year, including Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF) and Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF). Unfortunately, on the opposite end of the spectrum, Americas Gold & Silver (USAS) declined 75%, following a disappointing ramp-up at Relief Canyon and a blockade that extended longer than anticipated at Cosala. With Cosala back online, some investors might be anxious to jump into the stock after the sharp correction. However, with one of the worst track records of share dilution sector-wide, I continue to see USAS as cheap for a reason and un-investable.

METAL MINING ・ 5 DAYS AGO