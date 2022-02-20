Gold Fields: A Solid Year Despite Challenges

B2Gold released its Q4 and FY2021 results this week, reporting annual gold production of ~1.05 million ounces, marking another record for the company. The Q4 and FY2021 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has finally begun and one of the most recent companies to report its results is B2Gold (BTG). Overall, the company put together a very solid report, with revenue up 10% year-over-year in Q4 despite tough comps, and it ended the year with ~$670 million in cash. Looking ahead to 2022, B2Gold expects another strong year, albeit with higher costs due to inflationary pressures. Given B2Gold's attractive dividend yield, its bright future at Fekola, and its continued ability to over-deliver, I would view any pullbacks below $3.70 as low-risk buying opportunities.
