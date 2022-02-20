OHMCH makes strides in patient care

The Owensboro Health primary care team at OH Muhlenberg Community Hospital Family Medicine has made significant strides in patient care since the healthplex opened in 2018, according to Director of Nursing Beth Renfrow.

The family medicine practice recently received national recognition for its quality of care, based on patient feedback.

Four years ago, Renfrow said the healthplex provided an opportunity to combine the practices of four smaller offices into its family medicine program, a move which she said has helped streamline healthcare services and offer a more efficient experience for patients and providers.

The merger of the four offices, she said, has enabled the practice to combine resources and build on what was already there, including having a lab on-site, access to X-ray services, being able to provide urgent care services and having an on-site pharmacy.

The practice has also begun offering walk-in appointments and extended hours to ensure primary care services are accessible to anyone, no matter their schedule and work, to improve the health of the community.

“It’s convenient for patients to come to one location to receive their services,” she said.

In addition to being able to provide a streamlined approach to its services for patients, Renfrow said the practice has also worked to provide a high quality of care in general, whether it is communicating with the patient about their health concerns or simply greeting them when they come in and ensuring they are seen by a healthcare provider quickly.

“We try to make every patient feel welcomed and like their needs and concerns are first and foremost addressed in every appointment,” she said. “All of our team members … because many of them are from this community, and so they have friends, neighbors, family they are helping each day, and so they always strive to treat the patient from the standpoint of, ‘how would you want your own family to be treated in this situation.’ That’s sort of how we look at it.”

The primary care team was named a winner of the 2021 Guardian Excellence Award for patient experience in medical practice by Press Ganey, a national leader in healthcare satisfaction surveys.

The practice, according to Press Ganey, is a top performing healthcare organization achieving the 95th%ile or above for performance in patient experience, based on patient feedback.

“Anything that is 90 or above is very hard to reach, and we were able to reach that in every quarter for the previous year,” Renfrow said. “We’ve very proud of our team, of course, because it is very much a group effort.”

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360