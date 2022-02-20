OPD makes 'significant drug arrest'

Owensboro Police Department made what is deemed a “significant drug arrest” Friday.

The OPD Street Crimes Detectives along with the Owensboro-Daviess County Drug Task Force (HIDTA) and Homeland Security Investigations, executed a search warrant Friday related to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

The warrant resulted in the arrest of Skylar Chase Riney, 36, of Owensboro.

Riney was arrested on multiple charges, including six counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of receiving stolen property (a firearm), trafficking in more than five pounds of Marijuana (first offense), first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second or greater offense) with more than two grams of methamphetamine, trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense) of Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivatives, and delivering or manufacturing drug paraphernalia.

The investigation and arrest resulted in the seizure of 11 pounds of Marijuana, seven grams of Methamphetamine, 180 Fentanyl pills, six handguns, a shotgun, and more than $1,000.

Three of the handguns recovered were previous- ly reported stolen.

OPD declined any additional comments regarding the arrest or investigation, “due to the nature of drug investigations,” according to Ofc. Andrew Boggess.

