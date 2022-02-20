Capcom talks making Monster Hunter Rise for Switch with RE Engine

We all love movie adaptations of video games, right? They’re so cool and fun and they always make fans so happy and they never, ever cause arguments or backlash or…Okay, fine. They’re not that great, usually. As soon as one is announced (*cough* the upcoming Mario movie *cough*), it causes a big uproar, and not in a good way. there’s quite a few reasons for this. One is that historically, video game movies just aren't well received. Take the Mortal Kombat films, both from 1995 and 2021, for instance; both have average or barely above average scores on sites like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, and they aren’t remembered for how well they told the story of the games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO