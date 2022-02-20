Colder weather on the horizon

Clouds are increasing and temperatures are rising this morning across the state. An approaching cold front, by mid-morning, will eventually bring rain to the area. In our northern counties, a wintry mix will be possible with some wet snow or sleet pellets falling within areas of rain. Roadways will be wet for downtown but could become a touch slushy for our northern fringe counties before milder air works in and turns the precipitation to all rain. Temperatures will rise with highs reaching the lower 40’s by mid to late afternoon, as winds remain gusty at times, at 12-18 mph from the southwest.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO