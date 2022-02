Coach Kevin O’Sullivan challenged his Florida baseball lineup to step up after the Gators dropped two out of three games against the Liberty Flames in its opening series. His hitters struck out 31 times and collected a .186 batting average through the three games. Against Stetson on Tuesday, the Gators’ lineup rose up to the occasion. They recorded 14 hits in an 8-1 victory versus the Hatters on the road.

